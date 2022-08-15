Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The NFL premiered the first half of their Top 100 Player rankings for 2022 on Sunday and two Patriots made their way onto the ratings. Mac Jones, who led the Patriots to an 10-7 record and back to the playoffs as a rookie, came in at 85th, while Matthew Judon, a free agent signing from the Ravens who pitched in 12.5 sacks in his first year with New England, rated 52nd.

"Mac is a field general," said his teammate Judon, with Patriots veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy adding, "He came in as a leader and built that relationship with his teammates.... The offensive line loves him, you can see the respect they have for him."

Even opponents expressed a growing respect for the young quarterback and what he did as a rookie, throwing 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes.