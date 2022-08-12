Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

The Giants brought the house on a zero blitz on the key second-and-goal play, forgoing a deep safety to bring in an extra blitzer. With the pass rush converging on Zappe, he gave Humphrey a shot against single coverage up the seam, and the big wideout made the catch. No, there isn't a quarterback controversy in New England. But Zappe's performance deserves a closer look in our After Further Review film breakdown in the coming days.

3. Patriots LB Mack Wilson's Play Speed on Full Display

Among the likely core contributors who did see the field on Thursday night, offseason acquisition Mack Wilson brought the type of speed to the second-level that the Patriots desperately needed at the linebacker position. Wilson, who has shown closing burst in coverage and as a blitzer all summer, did the same against the Giants. Wilson registered a quarterback hit by closing quickly on an interior blitz of Daniel Jones and then made a quick tackle from his hook zone to stop tight end Daniel Bellinger short of the line to gain on third down. Those are the plays the Patriots were missing from their linebackers a year ago.

4. Patriots Rookie LG Cole Strange Holds Up Well in Preseason Debut

Although we'll need to review the tape before drawing any final conclusions, first-round pick Cole Strange appeared to hold his own in his first game action. In particular, Strange's run blocking stood out, executing his role and making a key pull block on a one-back power scheme to clear the way for running back J.J. Taylor to move the sticks on third-and-short. Again, we'll dissect the game film on Strange, but it looked like a solid showing by the rookie in his first outing.

5. Participation in Patriots Secondary is Telling

Outside seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber who is on the non-football injury list, rookie cornerback Marcus Jones was the only first-year Patriot who didn't play on Thursday night. On the one hand, Jones could still be working his way back from offseason surgery on both shoulders. But on the other hand, Jones isn't practicing with a red non-contact jersey at this stage. The other theory is that the rookie slot corner and punt returner, who was repping with the starting defense over the last week in practice, is considered a core contributor already.

Out of all the corners who did participate on Thursday night, Shaun Wade's competitive ball skills stood out watching the game live. Rookie Jack Jones nearly jumped multiple passes for interceptions, too. The fourth-rounder has ball-hawking qualities in coverage.

6. An Early Look at Receiving Back Competition

Following James White's retirement earlier in the day, the Patriots now have a hole to fill in the receiving back role. Based on training camp, veteran Ty Montgomery has the inside track to fill that role, and Montgomery was among the offensive starters who sat out on Thursday night, signaling the coaches see it the same way. Rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. is a future candidate for the James White role. But Strong struggled in pass protection against the Giants, which is often where rookie running backs with potential as pass-catchers have growing pains. Look no further than White, who redshirted his rookie season as he learned under Shane Vereen. Strong's burst did show up on a smooth nine-yard run late in the game, where he made a crisp cut off left guard Arlington Hambright's block on an inside zone scheme.

7. Patriots DB Myles Bryant Returns Punts For First Time Since High School

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bryant told Patriots.com that Thursday night's contest was his first time returning punts since his final game in high school. Bryant then credited the coaching staff for identifying his initial quickness as a trait that would translate to punt returns and added that he's used to carrying the football since he was a running back in high school. Safe to say that Bryant has a knack for returning punts with 30 and 16-yard returns against the Giants.

8. Patriots Young Pass-Rushers Flash vs. Giants

After reviewing the film, we'll get the official quarterback pressures tally, but a trio of Patriots pass-rushers had good moments on Thursday night: Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, and rookie Sam Roberts. Roberts, in particular, was someone who caught the eye beyond what he has done in practice to this point. We had the Pats rookie with three quarterback pressures and a drawn hold, including setting up Uche for his sack with the initial hurry on Daniel Jones. Roberts's first-step explosiveness to get underneath blockers and push the pocket is NFL caliber.

Another note: the Patriots spent most of their base defensive snaps featuring a 4-3 over front. It's not the first time they've used an over front, as they went to it at times last year, but it's worth monitoring if they're switching to a more even front base defense versus an odd front structure (3-4 defense).

9. Patriots WRs Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey Lead the Way