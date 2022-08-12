5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

Names of note

The Patriots defense has long preyed on takeaways and Terrance Mitchell showed why he intrigued the team in free agency by punching the ball out and forcing the game's first turnover. Fellow corner Malcolm Butler pounced on it as the duo combined to make the big play. Mitchell forced six fumbles in his last two seasons with the Browns and Texans as his knack for jarring the ball loose continued.

Rookie defensive lineman Sam Roberts delivered some good pressure, setting up a sack for Josh Uche. Roberts hasn't stood out much in camp thus far, an admittedly hard thing to do as a defensive lineman, but made his presence felt in his first game action, also drawing a holding penalty. A hands-to-the-face penalty was one lowlight for Roberts.

On the other hand, LaBryan Ray has had some stand-out pass rushes in drill work and again showed some solid work in the game getting after the quarterback. With not many new faces along the defensive line both Roberts and Ray should have growth opportunities.

Anfernee Jennings, who didn't see any action in 2021, got plenty of playing time and showed why he's been one of training camp's biggest risers. He's a big, strong edge player who gave his blockers a heck of a time throughout his reps.

Myles Bryant was a surprise with some dynamic punt returns, with a long of 30 yards. Bryant hasn't really shown up before in this capacity and it was an interesting twist, even if rookie Marcus Jones and his outstanding punt return ability is still waiting in the wings.

After an ugly third-down drop, Tre Nixon redeemed himself starting in the third quarter with catches of 36 and 32 yards. Both featured nice adjustments by Nixon while the ball was in the air.