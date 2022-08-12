Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

TEAM NOTES
- The Patriots and the Giants met in the preseason for the 31st time. The Giants are the Patriots' most frequent preseason opponent. Philadelphia is second with 24 preseason meetings. It is also the 17th straight preseason that the two teams have played.
- In a break from the last 16 preseasons, the Patriots opened the preseason with the New York Giants rather than square off in the preseason finale.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Malcolm Butler makes his return in a Patriots uniform
- Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts
- Tyquan Thornton's first NFL reception results in a TD
- DB Myles Bryant returns first quarter punt for 30 yards
- Tre Nixon returned his first NFL kick and lined up for his first career punt return
- Nixon had two 30-yard receptions in the third quarter
- Kristian Wilkerson led the team with 99 receiving yards
- Brian Hoyer makes the start
- 2022 fourth-round pick QB Bailey Zappe entered the game in the second quarer
- Bill Murray saw first action on the offensive line
- Joshuah Bledsoe makes his NFL debut
- Veteran CB Terrance Mitchell forced a turnover
- Rookie Free Agent DB Brad Hawkins started in the nickel defense
- Anfernee Jennings return to action after missing the 2021 season
- Raekwon McMillan makes a start