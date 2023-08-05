Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

The original deal, signed in 2021, was not extended but Judon was set to earn just $2 million in guaranteed money this season and roughly $12.5 million overall, but that guaranteed number now rises to $14 million. Combined the adjustment could allow Judon to now earn $18 million all together.

*The in-stadium practice is typically light and conducted at a walkthrough pace and that was the case Friday night. Several players were not in uniform, although most were spotted on the Gillette Stadium field. Judon, Jonathan Jones, Cole Strange, Trent Brown, Brad Hawkins and Matthew Slater did not dress. Mike Onwenu (ankle, PUP), Cody Davis (knee, PUP) and Calvin Anderson (NFI) all remain out. Marte Mapu and Johnny Lumpkin are still wearing red, non-contact jerseys.

*After missing four straight practices linebacker Terez Hall was waived with an injury designation on Thursday. He cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve the following day. Hall got tangled up with Ty Montgomery during practice on July 27 but was present until missing the workout on July 31. Montgomery hasn't practiced since that collision but has been seen working on his conditioning/rehab in recent days.

*The offense and defense took 7-on-7 reps in the end zone at the start of practice while the linemen continued their drills in the opposite end zone. The specialist did some kicking in the middle of the field.