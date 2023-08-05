Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 03 - 03:00 PM | Tue Aug 08 - 09:55 AM

Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Mac Jones 8/3: "We've got to keep working"

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

Rookie Specialists Kicking Things off Daily at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Key Offensive Pieces at the Center of Offense's Continued Progress

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Patriots Offense Building Red-Zone Chemistry During Valuable Side Sessions

Hunter Henry continues hot start at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Which RB makes sense, looking for OL depth and other camp musings

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

First week of Patriots Training Camp recap

Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

Trench Report: Seven Takeaways Along the Line of Scrimmage From the Patriots First Padded Practice

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

After two Pro Bowl seasons in New England, Matthew Judon reportedly will earn additional money in 2023.

Aug 04, 2023 at 09:21 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

For most of training camp Matthew Judon has been present at practice but has done little more than conditioning runs. He's taken occasional reps on defense, but for the most part has been relegated to the role of spectator.

When asked if his slow integration into camp was contract related, Judon was coy about it but didn't shoot it down. On Friday ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the linebacker agreed to a contract adjustment that could allow him to make up to $18 million in 2023.

The original deal, signed in 2021, was not extended but Judon was set to earn just $2 million in guaranteed money this season and roughly $12.5 million overall, but that guaranteed number now rises to $14 million. Combined the adjustment could allow Judon to now earn $18 million all together.

*The in-stadium practice is typically light and conducted at a walkthrough pace and that was the case Friday night. Several players were not in uniform, although most were spotted on the Gillette Stadium field. Judon, Jonathan Jones, Cole Strange, Trent Brown, Brad Hawkins and Matthew Slater did not dress. Mike Onwenu (ankle, PUP), Cody Davis (knee, PUP) and Calvin Anderson (NFI) all remain out. Marte Mapu and Johnny Lumpkin are still wearing red, non-contact jerseys.

*After missing four straight practices linebacker Terez Hall was waived with an injury designation on Thursday. He cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve the following day. Hall got tangled up with Ty Montgomery during practice on July 27 but was present until missing the workout on July 31. Montgomery hasn't practiced since that collision but has been seen working on his conditioning/rehab in recent days.

*The offense and defense took 7-on-7 reps in the end zone at the start of practice while the linemen continued their drills in the opposite end zone. The specialist did some kicking in the middle of the field.

*The players were divided into Blue and White teams with several players switching colors from their normal offense/defense designations. Mac Jones led the Blue squad while Bailey Zappe was at the helm for the White team.

Bill Belichick and Devin McCourty.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick and Devin McCourty.

*Bill Belichick called for kickoffs in between the periods with Nick Folk, Chad Ryland and Corliss Waitman getting plenty of work. Ameer Speed, Kyle Dugger and Pierre Strong were among those handling the returns.

*The extended "scrimmage" period featured drives up and down the field. The first two ended in field goals with Folk connecting from 39 yards out but Ryland pushing his 45-yarder wide right. Ryland responded and nailed a 42-yarder on his next attempt. At the end of the "first half" Ryland attempted a 48-yard field goal but the low, line-drive kick never had a chance. It fell short and to the right. There was some movement up front prior to the snap but evidently the play stood with no call being made.

*The Patriots will be off on Saturday but will return to the normal practice fields on Sunday for the first of the final three days of camp that will be open to the public. Gates are set to open at noon with practice to get underway at 1 p.m. As always please check with Patriots.com for the latest training camp updates.

*Malik Cunningham caught a short touchdown pass from Zappe but got caught in the field goal net just after making the grab. It took the rookie a moment to get untangled in one of the lighter moments of the night.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

In a slight departure from the norm, the Patriots have been tackling more frequently during training camp.
news

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

After struggling for most of camp, the offense turned up the intensity and enjoyed its most productive day of the summer.
news

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

With many interchangeable parts, the Patriots secondary has made life difficult on the offense.
news

Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

The Patriots worked out in pads for the first time and Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong saw plenty of action.
news

Day 4 Blogservations: Offense Showing Signs of Life

After struggling for most of the first three days, the Patriots offense showed some signs on life on Sunday.
news

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

The defense has had the better of play in the early going, and rookie first-round pick Christian Gonzalez has been part of it.
news

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

With experience and versatility on its side, the Patriots defense once again had the upper hand at minicamp.
news

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

The Patriots kicked off mandatory minicamp with plenty of pressure applied by the defense.
news

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Mac Jones continues to look more comfortable working in Bill O'Brien's offense at OTAs.
news

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

There was lots of mixing and matching of personnel during Tuesday's OTA session and the rookies were heavily involved throughout the day.
news

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Early impressions of the Patriots offense showed a much more cohesive unit under the direction of Bill O'Brien and a refreshed Mac Jones.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

David Andrews 8/4: "We're starting to come together"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Jalen Mills 8/4: "We had fun tonight"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Gillette Stadium Officials Unveil New North End Videoboard

Videoboard is the largest curved videoboard in the country, at 22,000 square feet.

Week 2 Training Camp Recap

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown break down the offensive output in Week 2 of Training Camp.

Adrian Klemm 8/4: "Working to get better every single day"

Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm addresses the media on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Cameron Achord 8/4: "Showing up, working hard"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Friday, August 4, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection. 

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising