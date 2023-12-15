Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 14 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 17 - 10:40 AM

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

Anfernee Jennings is a 'Big Part' of the Patriots Top-Ranked Run Defense 

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

Resetting the Patriots Quarterback Room Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Patriots vs. Chiefs: 10 Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats to Upset the Defending Champion Chiefs 

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots

Belichick Breakdown: Jabrill Peppers Interception, Hunter Henry's TD's and More Key Plays from Win Over the Steelers

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Deatrich Wise Jr. raises nearly $10K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. hosted his 'Blue Collar Soiree' at Topgolf on Monday, raising nearly $10,000 for his Bridge to Trades program.

Dec 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
via Wise Up Foundation

Deatrich Wise Jr. is working on his golf swing. After hosting a community event through his Wise Up Foundation at Topgolf on Monday, the New England Patriots captain says it's coming along pretty well.

"I know how to hit the ball, so that's the first lesson," Wise Jr. said "You have to check that off first."

Making solid contact is important in more than just golf. Especially for local kids trying to find their way in the world, having a touchpoint to a career they might not have considered otherwise can help drive them to success in the future.

Ultimately, that's what the Wise Up Foundation's Bridge to Trades program is all about. The "Blue Collar Soiree" on Monday was to celebrate the first year of work and build towards the future.

"I did it for Bridge to Trade to help not only raise awareness but also bridge the gap in introducing trades to kids in underrepresented communities," Wise Jr. said.

"They're cutting away a lot of trade schools and trade programs, and you need those trades now more than ever. It's recession-proof and a great way to not get into debt when you're 22 years old, just coming out of college, and trying to build a life for yourself."

Monday night's event saw more than 115 people show up to Topgolf in Canton for a night of golf, food, music, and an auction hosted by Patriots game broadcaster Bob Socci.

Guests were also able to hear about the Bridge to Trades program's first year, where kids were empowered to pursue skilled trades careers through the six-week program, gaining industry insights, financial education, and crucial resources.

"The first year was good," Wise reflected.

"It was a pilot program. In the six-week program we try to introduce something to the kids every week. This year, we'll be doing something similar, but also focusing on getting them apprenticeships and getting kids into programs that can help teach even more than we can. So far things are going well, and Monday was a great fundraising event."

The event raised $10,000 for the Bridge to Trades program to aid in equipping local youth for success in skilled trades and vocations.

For Wise, the best part of the night was hearing Isaiah Apperwhite, a program participant, share his transformative journey in the program.

"He's a phenomenal young man," Wise said of Apperwhite.

"He didn't know what he wanted to do, but after the six-week program, he's really interested in getting into a trade and that's his plan next year. He spoke to everyone at the event Monday and did a great job explaining not only how he felt going into the camp, but how his mindset is now because of it. That was pretty cool."

Apperwhite's personal testimony reaffirmed Wise's mission with his foundation and programming.

The hope is to now reach more kids.

"Our goal is not only to inspire but to help change lives," Wise said. "I felt like that was a great example right there -- somebody who can now out and tell everyone else about getting into trades and that message can spread.

Learn more about the Wise Up Foundation and its programs here.

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others

New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.
news

Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children: 'Hopefully they feel seen, loved and heard'

Matthew Slater has been touched personally by foster care, and on Monday, hosted a holiday party to spread cheer and make sure local kids don't feel forgotten.
news

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative comes to an end in Week 14, but for 15 Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for a cause dear to them. For Patriots director of brand identity and design Dwight Darian, it was a sign to finally open up.
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.
news

Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kick off holidays ensuring no kids feel forgotten this year

New England Patriots players Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kicked off the holiday season hosting parties with the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention for Cruelty to Children, Communities for People, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
news

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

ESPN on Thursday announced New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick will make guest appearances on "College GameDay" as Gillette Stadium hosts the annual Army-Navy game.
news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
news

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.
news

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Since the day he stepped foot on the islands to play college football, Hawaii has embraced Jahlani Tavai as their own. In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Maui, the New England Patriots linebacker is using his platform through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative to pay it back to Hawaii.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/15

Deatrich Wise Jr. raises nearly $10K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

PRO Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

Anfernee Jennings is a 'Big Part' of the Patriots Top-Ranked Run Defense 

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to discuss the excitement coming off the win in Pittsburgh. JuJu also speaks to their analysis of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the preparations being made before facing them on Sunday.

Coach Bill Belichick 12/15: "[Mahomes] does everything well"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Patriots Players Name Their Top 3 Dog Breeds

We polled Patriots players to name their top 3 dog breeds.

Jonathan Jones on being the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee | GMFB

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses being the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee, previews Week 15 matchup vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/14: Chiefs Preview, Steelers Top Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers and look ahead to the Week 15 home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children

The Slater family invited 30 children from local foster care organizations Hopewell and Wonderfund. The youth enjoyed games, cookie decorating, taking photos with Santa Claus, and more.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising