Deatrich Wise Jr. raises nearly $10K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

"I did it for Bridge to Trade to help not only raise awareness but also bridge the gap in introducing trades to kids in underrepresented communities," Wise Jr. said.

"They're cutting away a lot of trade schools and trade programs, and you need those trades now more than ever. It's recession-proof and a great way to not get into debt when you're 22 years old, just coming out of college, and trying to build a life for yourself."

Monday night's event saw more than 115 people show up to Topgolf in Canton for a night of golf, food, music, and an auction hosted by Patriots game broadcaster Bob Socci.

Guests were also able to hear about the Bridge to Trades program's first year, where kids were empowered to pursue skilled trades careers through the six-week program, gaining industry insights, financial education, and crucial resources.

"The first year was good," Wise reflected.

"It was a pilot program. In the six-week program we try to introduce something to the kids every week. This year, we'll be doing something similar, but also focusing on getting them apprenticeships and getting kids into programs that can help teach even more than we can. So far things are going well, and Monday was a great fundraising event."

The event raised $10,000 for the Bridge to Trades program to aid in equipping local youth for success in skilled trades and vocations.

For Wise, the best part of the night was hearing Isaiah Apperwhite, a program participant, share his transformative journey in the program.

"He's a phenomenal young man," Wise said of Apperwhite.

"He didn't know what he wanted to do, but after the six-week program, he's really interested in getting into a trade and that's his plan next year. He spoke to everyone at the event Monday and did a great job explaining not only how he felt going into the camp, but how his mindset is now because of it. That was pretty cool."

Apperwhite's personal testimony reaffirmed Wise's mission with his foundation and programming.

The hope is to now reach more kids.