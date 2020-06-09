Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Though normal athletics have been disrupted by the global pandemic, Wise said one of the main things he wants to impress is the importance of being ready.

"You always have to be ready, no matter how this quarantine or COVID-19 is affecting the world and with everything going on and everybody being still right now. One thing we know is going to happen is that there is going to be a season soon," Wise said. "All football players from grade seven all the way to the pros, we know that they have to be ready and stay ready in order to have a successful season."

For those enrolled, this camp is a chance at exclusive coaching with professional athletes at all phases of the game. From college to the NFL to life after football, the variety not only different perspectives but different ways to achieving the same goal. It won't be the same for everyone, Wise said.

"We have guys who have been where they want to go," Wise said. "I tried to get guys from different backgrounds, different journeys into the league. Everybody doesn't have the five-star recruit, first-round draft pick. We have different guys who had different journeys in life. They all shared their different experiences, but always the same message. It's always work hard, get better."

The money raised from registration benefits with Wise Up Dynamics charity fund for COVID-10 relief initiatives, and Wise said the idea behind Wise Up is simple.

"It's about education, gaining knowledge in every field. You're wising up in everything that you do. We take the wise up approach in all aspects – mental health, education, nutrition, the things that go on in the world about social issues, wising up about athletics, about whatever you're into," he said.