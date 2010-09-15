Official website of the New England Patriots

Delhomme misses Browns practice, but could start Sunday

Sep 15, 2010 at 06:00 AM

Sep 15, 2010 at 06:00 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme is wearing a walking boot and not practicing because of a right ankle injury suffered in Sunday's opener.

Delhomme got hurt while throwing a game-swinging interception in the first half of a 17-14 loss against Tampa Bay, his debut with the Browns.

Coach Eric Mangini did not reveal medical results and declined to characterize Delhomme's injury. Mangini said that the 35-year-old QB is "getting better."

"He's sore," Mangini said. "In terms of how long he will be out, he's a pretty tough guy. I'd say it's day to day."

Delhomme was equally vague in discussing his injury. He wore a calf-high boot on his right leg as he spoke to reporters in the locker room before Wednesday's practice. Delhomme couldn't recall having an ankle injury in his football career.

He underwent an magnetic resonance imaging exam on Tuesday but did not say what those tests revealed.

"I'm a big believer in what's said in the training room, stays in the training room," he said.

Delhomme will get treatment all week and isn't sure yet about his status for Sunday's home opener against Kansas City.

"I'm always optimistic about anything," he said. "We're just going to be aggressive in our treatment and see where that takes us."

If Delhomme can't play, backup Seneca Wallace will start. Wallace, who will get the snaps with Cleveland's starting offense on Wednesday, made 14 starts during seven seasons with Seattle.

Delhomme stayed in Sunday's game after getting hurt. He favored his right leg, but Mangini said the team's medical staff cleared him to continue playing. Delhomme finished 20 of 37 for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Mangini also said nose tackle Shaun Rogers will miss practice.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

