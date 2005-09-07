Denver replaces Rice with Terrell

DENVER (Sept. 7, 2005) -- The Denver Broncos signed free agent wide receiver David Terrell to take the spot vacated when Jerry Rice retired.

Terrell, a fifth-year player, was released by New England after signing with the team on April 5. He was a first-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears and eighth overall in 2001, but never made much of a contribution with the Bears.

"It is nice to have him in and get him started," coach Mike Shanahan said. "He will get a chance to adapt this week and start to get used to a different language."

He has 128 career catches for 1,602 yards with nine touchdowns in 53 regular-season games.