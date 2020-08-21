Depth Perception: Linebackers

"Being a linebacker in general involves a lot of communication," Bentley explained in a recent video conference with the media. "And us as a defense, we communicate a whole lot. So, it's a piece of the puzzle – a piece that's very valuable to our defense. Being a linebacker, that comes with the territory.

"Everybody [in the linebacker rooms] is getting to know each other a little bit. We're working day in and day out to get better. Everybody's smart, everybody brings different qualities to the table. Now, we're just piecing it all together and we're excited to continue to work and stack these days together. Personally, you just look to perfect your craft and add your piece to the bigger puzzle."

Rookie Josh Uche is among the newcomers who's been active and exhibiting position flexibility throughout the opening week of training camp practices.

"Josh – like all the rookies – has come in and done a great job in the classroom and on the field," Mayo observed. "We still have a long way to go, but his attitude and just overall presence is impressive and hopefully we can continue this throughout the season. We'll see where it goes. He's a very versatile guy. We'll see what happens."

Another 2020 draft choice, Anfernee Jennings, has been more visible on the field the past few days, while 2019 practice squad holdover Terez Hall seems more confident in his position after a year in Foxborough. Rookies Scoota Harris and 2020 draft pick Cassh Maluia are getting their share of reps as well.