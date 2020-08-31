Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

During the offseason, the Patriots acquired veteran free agent Damiere Byrd, a speedster hoping to catch on here in Foxborough after stops in Carolina and Arizona to start his pro career. The pandemic lockdown didn't help matters, but Byrd has been showing an ability to get open on a regular basis during his first Patriots camp.

"It's starting to come together. Being able to be together, find a routine, and then understand how we install things, and finally being able to be around the coaches and get those coaching points that I haven't been able to get... I'm fairly along," he said recently. "Mentally, I'm right where I would like to be. Now, it's about getting those looks that the defense throws at you – different coverages, different leverages – that's always a learning experience. As far as playing speed, I think I'm right on track."

A number of second-year Patriots receivers are fighting to maintain their spots on the roster this summer. Gunner Olszewski made the club as an undrafted rookie and served primarily as the Patriots punt returner for the first half of last season before being placed on injured reserve. Like Byrd, Olszewski's shown a propensity for getting open, plus a much-improved knowledge of the complex New England offense.

"I feel like I'm getting in there, doing my job when called upon. Opportunities are coming," Olszewski rationalized, "and I'm trying to take advantage of them the best I can… I take pride in playing tough. It's something that doesn't take talent to do. It's just up to you [to play fearlessly].