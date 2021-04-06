Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Apr 06 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

Does this iceberg look like Pat Patriot? You decide

Apr 06, 2021 at 12:39 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Iceberg2

There are few things that get people on the internet going quite like a thing that looks like another thing, and an iceberg with a stern face is certainly no exception.

This picture is making the rounds on Reddit for its distinguished facial features, and one user on Patriots Reddit shared it, thinking this chunk bares a striking resemblance to one Pat Patriot.. The side profile offers a lot of room for speculation. Is it Batman? Is it disapproving onlooker? Is it a sailor, staring in the distance hoping for his lost lover to return? Truly, it is anyone's guess.

In the case of Patriots fans seeing their mascot, tricorne hat and all, it may just be a mirage in the desert that is the NFL offseason.

Leave your best comparisons in the comments.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

news

Chris Hogan acquired by the Cannons Lacrosse Club off of waivers

news

A new No. 63: Teresa Andruzzi makes high school football debut

Teresa Andruzzi, daughter of Patriots Hall of Famer Joe Andruzzi, made her debut as the La Salle Academy junior varsity team's kicker last weekend.
news

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

More on Justin Herron's swift action that prevented a sexual assault in Tempe, Ariz.
news

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Justin Herron and another citizen were honored by the Tempe Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. 
news

Win with Wynn: Isaiah Wynn launches scholarship for high school students

Isaiah Wynn announced on Monday his WinWithWynn scholarship for high school students. 
news

Reintroducing formerly former Patriots: Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown

Get to know the new guys... well, sort of new guys. 
news

Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

A recap of the wild week in transactions -- according to Patriots social media. 
news

Get to know all of the Patriots reported free agent signings off the field

It was a wild week in free agency and legal tampering, and the Patriots have brought some new faces into the fold. Let's get to know the reported new guys. 
news

Patriots teammates show Patrick Chung love after retirement announcement 

Patrick Chung announced his retirement this week and was met with an outpouring of love from his teammates.
news

Joe Thuney reflects on time in New England in touching Instagram farewell

The former Patriots offensive lineman was drafted by the Patriots and bid the organization farewell in a touching Instagram. 

Latest News

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Does this iceberg look like Pat Patriot? You decide

Patriots News Blitz 4/6: What does the Darnold trade mean for the Patriots?

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Patriots News Blitz 4/5: How will the Patriots fill remaining roster holes?

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising