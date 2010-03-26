Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Dec 24 - 06:00 PM | Mon Dec 26 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Dolphins RB Brown failed field sobriety test, police report

A police report shows Miami Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown had a blood alcohol level that was nearly twice the legal limit when he was arrested on a DUI charge in suburban Atlanta over the weekend.

Mar 26, 2010 at 02:00 AM

ATLANTA -- A police report shows Miami Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown had a blood alcohol level that was nearly twice the legal limit when he was arrested on a DUI charge in suburban Atlanta over the weekend.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press through an open-records request, says Brown failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of .158 when given a breath test. The limit to legally drive in Georgia is 0.08.

The report says a Marietta police officer pulled Brown over at 4:29 a.m. Saturday after seeing the 28-year-old driving fast and drifting into other lanes.

Brown didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday on his home phone. A man who answered the phone at Brown's mother's house said Brown and his mother were in Maryland.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

The Patriots comeback bid fell short at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

news

Patriots vs Bengals: Lo que nos dejó el partido

Se estuvo cerca, pero al final no se logró la ansiada victoria cayendo ante los Bengals 22-18.

news

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

Cincinnati Bengals Postgame Quotes 12/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots comeback falls short

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and more addresses the media on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/24: "The one thing we won't do is quit"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/24: "We didn't quit, we fought hard"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Marcus Jones 12/24: "Keep your head down and keep grinding"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/24: "We showed good toughness and grit"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/24: "Disappointing finish"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising