Dolphins release oft-injured WR Campbell

DAVIE, Fla. (July 6, 2007) -- The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Kelly Campbell three weeks before the start of training camp.
Campbell hasn't played a regular-season game since 2004 because of leg problems, yet he said earlier this offseason that the quadricep injury sustained during Miami's training camp a year ago that kept him out for all of 2006 was no longer bothersome. The Dolphins re-signed him as a free agent in March.
Campbell caught 57 passes over a three-year span (2002-04) with the Minnesota Vikings, gaining 18.6 yards per catch and scoring eight touchdowns.
AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service
Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved