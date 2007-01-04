Dolphins to talk to Chargers' Cameron

MIAMI (Jan. 4, 2007) -- The Miami Dolphins received permission to interview San Diego offensive coordinator Cam Cameron for their head coaching vacancy, Chargers general manager A.J. Smith said.
Cameron is the first confirmed candidate since former coach Nick Saban left for Alabama. Cameron also is expected to interview for jobs with the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.
"I'm just excited for somebody to have that opportunity," Smith said. "When you're in this business you want to go to the top. I know he has aspirations to be a head coach. Personally, I'm very excited for him."
Before joining Chargers' staff as offensive coordinator in 2002, Cameron was head coach at his alma mater, Indiana, from 1997 to 2001.
Other possible Dolphins candidates from the NFL include Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera, former Green Bay head coach Mike Sherman, Indianapolis assistant head coach Jim Caldwell, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Norm Chow and Pittsburgh Steelers assistants Russ Grimm and Ken Whisenhunt.