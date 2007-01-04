Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jul 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Photos: Meet the 2021 New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Dolphins to talk to Chargers' Cameron

Jan 04, 2007 at 01:00 AM

MIAMI (Jan. 4, 2007) -- The Miami Dolphins received permission to interview San Diego offensive coordinator Cam Cameron for their head coaching vacancy, Chargers general manager A.J. Smith said.

Cameron is the first confirmed candidate since former coach Nick Saban left for Alabama. Cameron also is expected to interview for jobs with the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm just excited for somebody to have that opportunity," Smith said. "When you're in this business you want to go to the top. I know he has aspirations to be a head coach. Personally, I'm very excited for him."

Before joining Chargers' staff as offensive coordinator in 2002, Cameron was head coach at his alma mater, Indiana, from 1997 to 2001.

Other possible Dolphins candidates from the NFL include Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera, former Green Bay head coach Mike Sherman, Indianapolis assistant head coach Jim Caldwell, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Norm Chow and Pittsburgh Steelers assistants Russ Grimm and Ken Whisenhunt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Campo de entrenamiento de los Patriots: Equipos especiales

Veamos cómo llegan los miembros de esta fase del juego al "training camp" y sus posibilidades de permanecer en el equipo.
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.
news

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

Boston Renegades owner Molly Goodwin and receiver Adrienne Smith thought they were on a video call for an interview. Instead, they got a surprise from Robert Kraft. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Another step closer to normal: Patriots joint practices resume

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Boston Renegades Receive Surprise Video Call from Robert Kraft

On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Tune in to the first episode of the series 'Do Your Life' which dives into David Andrews' life outside of football.

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising