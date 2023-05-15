Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

It didn't take long for Patriots fans to start formulating opinions on their second-round pick. Almost immediately after Bill Belichick called Keion White to let him know he would be the team's choice at No. 46 overall, videos flooded the Internet showing a less-than-enthusiastic reaction.

Since he was one of 17 players on hand in Kansas City for the first round, fans wondered if White was disappointed that he wasn't selected earlier. Or worse, some wondered if White wasn't thrilled to be coming to Foxborough and playing for Belichick.

His head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key, understands why some had that reaction. In fact, it was similar to his own when he first met White when the defensive end arrived in Atlanta back in 2021 after spending four seasons at Old Dominion. But Key was quick to point out that White's maturity shouldn't be confused with a lack of passion.

"Before you get to know him, he can appear a bit dry and smug and I was taken back by it myself," Key explained. "I was thinking, 'Is he just an [expletive]?' But he's very focused. He's very mature, a lot more so than most college kids coming out. When you get to know him, you understand he has a very workmanlike approach, and he has a passion to do whatever it takes to win football games."

Not that it's relevant in any way at this point, but Key also believes the videos shown were not from the moment he learned the Patriots had just drafted him. Either way, the more important thing to remember is White's serious approach is related to his desire to compete and win.

In order to illustrate that point, Key told an interesting story about White's mindset. Key took over the Yellowjackets last year as interim coach following the firing of Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech went 4-4 under Key, who switched from his role with the offensive line, and was given the full-time job.

"There were just these different things that he would do that stood out," Key said. "When I took over he really went to bat for me as far as being a leader in the locker room and making sure we did everything we could to win football games and supporting me. He wanted there to be more competition in practice so there would be more accountability.