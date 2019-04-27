Draft Day 2: Four picks, four trades for Patriots

Armed with five selections throughout Rounds 2 and 3, New England entered the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft with plenty of options either to stay put and collect players, package them to move up, or trade down. They wound up doing all three.

Two-and-a-half months after defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, the reigning Super Bowl champs started the night by trading with Los Angeles to move up in Round 2. New England climbed from 56 overall to L.A.'s choice at 45 and selected cornerback Joejuan Williams (6-4, 211) from Vanderbilt. The Patriots gave the Rams their 101st overall selection in Round 3 as part of that deal.

With the draft taking place in Nashville, where both Vanderbilt is located and Williams grew up, the player was on-hand when the pick was made and spoke to NFL Network moments later. A short time later, he phoned Foxborough to take part in a conference call with local media, during which he recalled his two pre-draft private workouts with the Patriots.