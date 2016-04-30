Draft Day 3 recap: Patriots keep busy

Head coach Bill Belichick said after the draft that those two trades just happened to work out in New England's favor, particularly the second one, because the Patriots were about to make a selection when Seattle called to make an offer.

When the Patriots finally picked again in Round 6, at 208 overall, they chose Eastern Illinois defensive back/linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, a former college teammate of backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

"He's been kind of my mentor [throughout] this whole process," Grugier-Hill told reporters. "[Garoppolo]'s definitely been helping me out and giving me some advice on the process. I've definitely been in touch with him. Yeah, we actually have been texting back and forth for a little bit [today]."

Given his size (6-2, 215), Grugier-Hill looks like a hybrid safety/inside-the-box linebacker at the NFL level, and he acknowledged that he's worked out for NFL teams at "a bunch of different positions."

"He's an interesting player," Belichick mused. "He's kind of built like a safety, plays like a linebacker, plays a lot down in the box, as a linebacker would. Part of his value to our team would be in the kicking game, just based on the position that he plays. Defensively, we're just going to have to figure out what the best fit would be."

Six picks later, at 214 overall, New England went with another undersized linebacker, Houston's Elandon Roberts (6-0, 235). Leadership is a quality he believes he can bring to his new team.

"My dad, he was an Army guy, so, we lived in a very structured household," Roberts explained. "He went by the saying of 'Don't be a follower, be a leader', and I think that's what comes in on the field for me. I know with the New England Patriots organization that you see a lot of players that are leaders on the field and I'm just glad and I'm blessed to be a part of the organization."

Then, with the final selection in Round 6, at 221 overall, the Patriots grabbed another offensive lineman, their second in this draft, guard Ted Karras (6-3, 310) of Illinois. Karras comes from an NFL pedigree. His father, grandfather, and two great uncles (one of whom is former Detroit Lion and actor Alex Karras) all played in the league for at least one season.

New England's 2016 Draft concluded four picks later with the selection of another receiver, Arizona State's Devin Lucien (6-2, 195), in the seventh round.

No sooner had the draft ended than the Patriots, like every other team in the league, began reaching out to sign undrafted rookie free agents. Media reports indicated that Vanderbilt tight end Steven Scheu, Mississippi linebacker C.J. Johnson, and Arizona State RB/WR D.J. Foster were among those headed to New England.

As is their protocol, the Patriots have not yet confirmed any of those reported transactions. They normally do so a few days after the draft, once contracts are officially processed with the league office in New York.

Rookies, meanwhile, will begin arriving at Gillette Stadium for orientation as early as this coming week.