Draft prospect overview: Cornerback

Potential Patriots

With 2015 starters Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner having been allowed to walk in free agency, New England could be looking to add a starting-caliber player as early as possible this weekend. The best fit – assuming the team can come to grips with his dismissal from Washington – is Peters. But he may not slip all the way to 32 – past the likes of Pittsburgh, Baltimore or Dallas. Jones has been a popular mock Patriots pick, but his skill may not really be first-round quality and his future could even be as a free safety. Rowe has the versatility Bill Belichick loves, but may be another destined for safety. Rollins could have a huge payoff with his athletic potential. Really, depending on whether Belichick is looking for man or zone skills, any of the top dozen cornerback prospects could make sense for New England. But the ideal, from this perspective, is clearly Peters.