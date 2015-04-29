Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Fri Jul 28 - 11:00 AM | Mon Jul 31 - 09:25 AM

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

JuJu Smith-Schuster Flashes Potential on Day Two of Patriots Training Camp

Day 2 Blogservations: Offense trying to get out of the red (zone)

Patriots tight end Scotty Washington details internship with UFC

Uche Primed to Build on Breakout Season

Robert Kraft, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Bill Belichick 7/27: "Trying to string these days together"

Day 1 Blogservations: Mac, offense look for 'fresh start'

Press Pass: First day of Training Camp

Kyle Dugger "Picks" Up Where He Left Off at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Starts Training Camp With 'Good Mojo' Heading Into the Season

Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Ja'Whaun Bentley Shares Message With Patriots Teammates on Veteran Report Day

NFL Notes: Plenty of questions as the Pats go camping

Patriots Mailbag: Previewing a Monster Training Camp for Several Young Patriots

Draft prospect overview: Cornerback

Arguably the Patriots biggest position of need, the cornerback spot offers a number of intriguing but also imperfect options.

Apr 29, 2015 at 04:36 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots.com/Patriots Football Weekly staff has been breaking down the prospects for the 2015 NFL Draft by position. Today we take a look at the cornerbacks.

Overview

Imperfectly impressive depth. That might be the best way to describe the overall crop of cornerback prospects available for the 2015 NFL Draft. The group offers plenty of talented options, with maybe even a half-dozen worthy of being selected in the first round. The problem is that it seems each prospect comes with a question, concern or limitation. From off-field red flags to potential position changes, teams will have to sift through plenty of questions to pick the right athlete for the back end of their defense. And with the Patriots obvious need at cornerback married with the team's spotty history of drafting/developing cover men, the due diligence at the position is as important in New England as with any of the 32 NFL franchises.

Top of the crop

Michigan State's Trae Waynes is pretty much universally considered the top cornerback prospect after his 4.31 40 at the Combine, and as maybe the safest of the top picks at the position should be the first taken come Thursday night. But an argument can certainly be made that Washington's Marcus Peters is the best cornerback in the draft and had he not been kicked off his college team due to disagreements with his coaches he might be projected as a top-10 pick. Peters has the size, attitude and ability to be a top man corner and a game changer in the NFL. Others projected near the top of the position (with their concerns) include LSU's Jalen Collins (never really a full-time starter), Wake Forest's Kevin Johnson (skinny, reluctant tackler), Quinten Rollins (one year of football after basketball career), UConn's Byron Jones (injuries, stiffness) and Utah's Eric Rowe (more experience as FS).

Potential Patriots

With 2015 starters Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner having been allowed to walk in free agency, New England could be looking to add a starting-caliber player as early as possible this weekend. The best fit – assuming the team can come to grips with his dismissal from Washington – is Peters. But he may not slip all the way to 32 – past the likes of Pittsburgh, Baltimore or Dallas. Jones has been a popular mock Patriots pick, but his skill may not really be first-round quality and his future could even be as a free safety. Rowe has the versatility Bill Belichick loves, but may be another destined for safety. Rollins could have a huge payoff with his athletic potential. Really, depending on whether Belichick is looking for man or zone skills, any of the top dozen cornerback prospects could make sense for New England. But the ideal, from this perspective, is clearly Peters.

Keep an eye on

Thanks to a knee injury that will limit/eliminate his rookie season, Oregon's Ifo Ekpre-Olomu is a major wild card. He has clear NFL talent and will be an injury-based value for some team with the patience to wait for him. Florida Atlantic's D'Joun Smith has major upside as a man corner with feisty athletic skills. USC's Josh Shaw lied his way down the draft rankings, but his skills and size are undeniable. Mississippi's Senquez Golson looks great on tape and his SEC success should translate into a mid-round steal for some team. And among all the corners with red flags, late-round projection Troy Hill, from Oregon, could be a boon if he can clean up his act. He's not huge, but he plays with an aggressive style that would be welcome on any team. Overall, though, the guy with the biggest chance to make a name for himself if he can prove he's mature enough is Peters.

2015 Draft Prospect Videos

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DE | DT | LB | CB | S | SPEC

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

After spending most of his time through two days of camp on the conditioning fields, Matthew Judon found his way into team drills on Friday.

news

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

With veteran corner Jonathan Jones and first-round pick Christian Gonzalez leading the way, the Patriots secondary's performance is one of the top storylines of camp so far.

news

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

The defense has had the better of play in the early going, and rookie first-round pick Christian Gonzalez has been part of it.

news

Uche Primed to Build on Breakout Season

Fourth-year edge player Josh Uche is hoping to build on his breakout '22 and cash in with a productive '23.

news

Day 2 Blogservations: Offense trying to get out of the red (zone)

The defense continues to make life difficult for the offense but Mac Jones & Co. made some plays as well.

news

JuJu Smith-Schuster Flashes Potential on Day Two of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots big free-agent addition caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones that should excite Pats fans.

news

Patriots Offense Starts Training Camp With 'Good Mojo' Heading Into the Season

Breaking down the first day of Pats camp for quarterback Mac Jones and the offense, which is readying for a summer-long battle with New England's stout defense.

news

Day 1 Blogservations: Mac, offense look for 'fresh start'

The Patriots kicked off Training Camp with some red zone work as Mac Jones and the offense look for a fresh start under Bill O'Brien.

news

Kyle Dugger "Picks" Up Where He Left Off at Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots fourth-year safety kicked off the opening of training camp with one of the day's most notable plays, now searching for consistency as free agency approaches next offseason.

news

Ja'Whaun Bentley Shares Message With Patriots Teammates on Veteran Report Day

The linebacker set the tone for a Patriots defense returning most of its contributors from last season while adding three early-round rookies to the mix.

news

NFL Notes: Plenty of questions as the Pats go camping

With training camp set to open Wednesday, here are some notable factors for the Patriots to keep an eye on this summer.

news

Report: Patriots Sign WR Jalen Hurd, LB Diego Fagot to Fill Out 90-man Roster

The Patriots roster is now full after reportedly signing two players following workouts on Monday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

Day 2 Blogservations: Offense trying to get out of the red (zone)

Uche Primed to Build on Breakout Season

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick Interview from All Access

Scott Zolak sits down with head coach Bill Belichick about kicking off the 2023 Training Camp. With excitement surrounding players new and old, Coach Belichick tell us what to expect from these practices.

Patriots All Access: Inside 2023 Training Camp

Celebrate the return of football when Patriots All Access brings you inside the 2023 Training Camp. Get the latest news on the team, plus exclusive interviews with Head Coach Bill Belichick and Captain David Andrews.

David Andrews 1-on-1

Steve Burton sits down with captain David Andrews to discuss the excitement surrounding this year's Training Camp. Andrews speaks about his experience during the Luke Combs concert.

Matthew Judon 7/28: "Making sure I'm where I need to be"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 7/28: "We've got talent everywhere"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Marcus Jones 7/28: "A lot of competitive nature out there"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising