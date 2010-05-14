Drew Bledsoe doubles back to Foxboro

While perusing the exhibits, Bledsoe recalled some of his own vintage years.

"It's really neat," he said. "It's a little surreal when you think about what this place looked like when I got here in '93 to where it is now. It's good though to see all of this."

Bledsoe has an appreciation for what it takes to build something from the ground up, as he has now done with his Flying B Vineyard, which is located outside of Walla Walla, Washington.

Coinciding around the time of Bledsoe's arrival in New England and Robert Kraft's ownership of the franchise, the Patriots were engaged in their own kind of building phase. Those building years culminated in the form of three Super Bowl titles during the 2000s.

Likewise, Bledsoe can now taste the result of the labor of his post-football career for the first time.

"It's been really gratifying because it's been a seven-year process to get where we are now," he said. "Now that we've finally released our first vintage, it's really exciting. The response has been great. We sold everything; we sold out in about five weeks, which is great, and nobody wants their money back so far."