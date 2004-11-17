Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 19 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Hunter Henry shows reckless abandon on 20-yard diving TD grab

Mac Jones' 23-yard laser pinpoints Rhamondre Stevenson downfield

Pats' trick play leads to Damien Harris TD run

Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Dungy: 'MNF' intro racially offensive

Nov 17, 2004 at 04:00 PM

If ABC hoped to generate a little bit more buzz for Monday Night Football'' andDesperate Housewives,'' its steamy intro to the Dallas-Philadelphia game sure did the trick.

Two days after the network aired the segment featuring Eagles star receiver Terrell Owens and actress Nicollette Sheridan, coaches and players were still talking about it.

Reaction ranged from amusement to anger. Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy found it racially offensive.

``To me that's the first thing I thought of as an African-American,'' Dungy said Wednesday.

``I think it's stereotypical in looking at the players, and on the heels of the Kobe Bryant incident I think it's very insensitive. I don't think that they would have had Bill Parcells or Andy Reid or one of the owners involved in that,'' he added, a reference to the coaches in the game.

ABC's intro showed Sheridan wearing only a towel and provocatively asking Owens to skip the game for her as the two stood alone in a locker room. She drops the towel and jumps into Owens' arms. Owens is black and Sheridan is white.

If that's what we have to do to get ratings, I'd rather not get them,'' Dungy said.I realize that ratings pays us in this league, but if that's what we have to do, I'm willing to take a pay cut.''

Philadelphia quarterback Donovan McNabb wasn't quite as vocal, saying he didn't find the segment offensive and believed people were overreacting. (Owens wasn't at practice Wednesday, excused for what the team said were personal reasons.)

Some people do different things,'' McNabb said.Not saying that my wife would allow me to do that, but it's just something that was done, and you move on.''

Michael Powell, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, had a different view, questioning ABC's judgment in airing the scene.

``I wonder if Walt Disney would be proud,'' he said.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co. The FCC will review complaints and decide whether or not to open an investigation that could result in a fine against the network.

``It would seem to me that while we get a lot of broadcasting companies complaining about indecency enforcement, they seem to be continuing to be willing to keep the issue at the forefront, keep it hot and steamy in order to get financial gains and the free advertising it provides,'' Powell told CNBC.

The segment drew complaints from viewers and the NFL. ABC Sports apologized for using the introduction to promote its show, ``Desperate Housewives.'' Dungy's comment, however, was the first that mentioned race. He also said the segment played off stereotypes of athletes.

That athletes are sexual predators and that that stuff is more important than what's going on on the field. That a guy was more concerned with that than the game, that's a terrible message to send,'' Dungy said.I'm particularly sensitive to that. It could have been any player and I would have been outraged, but being an African-American, it particularly hurt me.''

A decade ago Dungy was outspoken about the lack of black coaches in the NFL. There are currently five, including Dungy and Lovie Smith, whose Bears will face Dungy's Colts on Sunday.

I thought it was in bad taste also,'' Smith said.You could say that it was pretty close to pornographic, so any time that happens on prime time, something is wrong.''

But Smith didn't find it racially offensive.

I really can't go that far,'' he said.I saw a naked lady with an athlete, period. Black, white, that doesn't really matter an awful lot to me.''

Dungy said ABC had asked the Colts, who played on Monday night last week, ``to do some things I thought would make our players look a little bit silly (although) nothing like that.''

``We kind of declined,'' he said.

Some players were also shocked.

My mouth dropped when I saw that,'' said Washington tight end Mike Sellers, who was watching the game with his wife.I said, 'Did they actually plan this on TV?'''

But at least one of his teammates wasn't bothered.

I thought it was kind of cool, myself,'' linebacker Marcus Washington said.I enjoyed the skit.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Dinge, die du noch nicht über Mac Jones wusstest

18 Spieler bewertete Pro Football Focus am 6. Spieltag mit Bestnoten, darunter etablierte Stars wie Odell Beckham Jr. und Derek Carr – und Rookie Mac Jones von den New England Patriots. Als sechstbester Spieler überhaupt. Und als zweitbester Quarterback. Eine Überraschung? Vielleicht ein bisschen, aber irgendwie auch nicht. Eher ein positiver Trend.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are looking for more from the offense and would like to see Mac Jones with more options.
news

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

With James White on injured reserve the Patriots offense has struggled to convert on third down. Finding a solution at the trade deadline would make some sense.
news

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Get an inside look at the Patriots 35-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

DeMarcus Covington on the Jets 10/19: "This is a good football team, their record just doesn't show it"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Cam Achord on punt team 10/19: "It really all falls back to me and getting that stuff corrected"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne and others address the media following the week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising