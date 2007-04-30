Eagles cut LB Jones, sign 11 undrafted rookies

PHILADELPHIA (April 30, 2007) -- The Philadelphia Eagles cut seven-year veteran Dhani Jones, thinning a linebacking corps made crowded by offseason additions.

Jones, 29, was largely a disappointment after he joined the Eagles as a free agent in 2005 following four seasons with the New York Giants. He struggled with the Eagles after being moved to the strong side from his natural weakside position.

He became expendable after the selection of Nebraska's Stewart Bradley in the third round of this year's draft. Bradley and Chris Gocong, a third-round pick last year, are expected to compete for Jones' position on the strong side. The Eagles acquired weakside linebacker Takeo Spikes in a trade with Buffalo last month.

The Eagles also announced the signings of 11 undrafted free agents.