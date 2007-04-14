Eagles gave Westbrook bonus twice in error

PHILADELPHIA (April 14, 2007) -- Brian Westbrook received an extra $3 million from the Philadelphia Eagles in an accounting error.
The star running back intends to pay the team back after getting his roster bonus twice. However, the Eagles filed a grievance with the NFL against Westbrook because the money hasn't been repaid yet, a team spokesman said.
Westbrook finished last season with a career high of 1,217 rushing yards and was sixth in the NFL with 1,916 yards from scrimmage. He signed a five-year contract extension worth $24.9 million during the 2005 season.