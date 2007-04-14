Official website of the New England Patriots

Eagles gave Westbrook bonus twice in error

Brian Westbrook received an extra $3 million from the Philadelphia Eagles in an accounting error. The star running back intends to pay the team back after getting his roster bonus twice.

Apr 14, 2007

PHILADELPHIA (April 14, 2007) -- Brian Westbrook received an extra $3 million from the Philadelphia Eagles in an accounting error.

The star running back intends to pay the team back after getting his roster bonus twice. However, the Eagles filed a grievance with the NFL against Westbrook because the money hasn't been repaid yet, a team spokesman said.

Westbrook finished last season with a career high of 1,217 rushing yards and was sixth in the NFL with 1,916 yards from scrimmage. He signed a five-year contract extension worth $24.9 million during the 2005 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

