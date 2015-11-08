Early turnovers help Patriots to 27-10 win over Washington

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 08, 2015 at 10:31 AM
Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It was a little more than 10 minutes into the game and the score was already lopsided.

New England touchdowns: 2. Washington total plays from scrimmage: 1.

Julian Edelman and LeGarrette Blount had already scored by the time the Redskins snapped the ball a second time, and the Patriots remained unbeaten on Sunday with a Washington 27-10 victory over Washington.

Despite being held to a season-low in points, New England's chance at another 16-0 regular season was never threatened. The Patriots took advantage of an onside kick and an interception to open a 14-0 lead before the Washington defense could catch its breath.

"I just felt like we never had the ball in the first quarter," Washington coach Jay Gruden said. "I just never felt like we got in a rhythm."

Tom Brady completed 26 of 39 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, including an 8-yard TD to Edelman on the opening drive. New England (8-0) then pulled off a surprise onside kick, but that drive stalled when Edelman fumbled.

Washington could manage only a single play: Kirk Cousins' pass that bounced off Pierre Garcon and was intercepted by Logan Ryan. New England then marched down the field to make it 14-0 on Blount's 5-yard score.

"We had a good drive early, had an opportunity to get on top and play from ahead," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "That was definitely helpful."

Washington (3-5) managed just 15 total yards in the first - most of it, and their only first down, on a 9-yard pass on the final play of the quarter. But the Patriots weren't done, tying an NFL record by scoring in 31 straight quarters - every one this season except the first quarter of the first game.

Cousins was 22 for 40 for 217 yards, but he was hurt early by seven dropped passes. Washington managed only a second-quarter field goal before Cousins hit Jordan Reed for a 3-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left.

"Our guys are better than that," said Cousins, who fell to 5-12 as the starting quarterback. "It's encouraging to know that today was more of a fluke than a norm."

At least it wasn't as bad as the Redskins' last visit to Foxborough: New England won 52-7 in 2007, the last time the Patriots started a season 8-0. They won all 16 regular-season games and then two more in the playoffs that year before losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

But while Washington held the Patriots to a season-low 27 points, defensive back Will Blackmon said that was little consolation.

"Nope. Not at all," he said.

Blount carried 29 times for 129 yards for New England, which won easily even though Brady threw his second interception of the season. The Patriots also lost a fumble at home for the first time since 2013 - and lost the coin toss, too, for just the seventh time in their last 26 games.

New England also lost tackle Sebastian Vollmer from an already depleted offensive line, and running back Dion Lewis on what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

"It's awful. I mean, he's one of your brothers," Edelman said. "All you can do is send good vibes his way, and hope everything will be all right."

Washington had two weeks to celebrate its comeback from a 24-point deficit against Tampa Bay on Oct. 25. But even the bye week didn't give coach Jay Gruden enough time to prepare for the defending Super Bowl champions.

With 37 rushing plays and 39 passes, the Patriots had their most balanced offense of the season.

"We were clicking there in the run game," said tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had four catches for a season-low 47 yards.

After the Patriots' first touchdown, they lined up for what seemed like a routine kickoff, but Stephen Gostkowski pulled back and dribbled it to the right, where it bounced off Washington's Ryan Grant and was recovered by Johnathan Freeny.

The Patriots were moving again when Edelman fumbled. But on Washington's first play from scrimmage - already more than 8 minutes into the game - Ryan intercepted the deflected pass at the Washington 28.

The Patriots needed just six plays to make it 14-0 on Blount's 5-yard run.

Redskins at Patriots: Week 9

Check out the best images from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2015.

Bill Burrows, left, of Billerica, Mass., tends the grill while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 / 89

Bill Burrows, left, of Billerica, Mass., tends the grill while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots championship flags fly while fans tailgate in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
2 / 89

New England Patriots championship flags fly while fans tailgate in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Brian Comer, of Simsbury, Conn., tends the grill while tailgating with friends in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
3 / 89

Brian Comer, of Simsbury, Conn., tends the grill while tailgating with friends in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
3u5a7216.jpg
4 / 89
Martin Morales
8h0e7153.jpg
5 / 89
Martin Morales
3u5a7164.jpg
6 / 89
Martin Morales
8h0e7225.jpg
7 / 89
Martin Morales
warms up before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
8 / 89

warms up before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels confer before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
9 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels confer before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
kdn_9778.jpg
10 / 89
kdn_1605_new.jpg
11 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1607_new.jpg
12 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
Members of the U.S. military salute as a giant American flag is unfurled on the field to mark the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
13 / 89

Members of the U.S. military salute as a giant American flag is unfurled on the field to mark the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
A giant American flag is unfurled on the field to mark the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
14 / 89

A giant American flag is unfurled on the field to mark the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Members of the U.S. military salute as a giant American flag is unfurled on the field to mark the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
15 / 89

Members of the U.S. military salute as a giant American flag is unfurled on the field to mark the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Fans hold cards that spell out, "thank you troops," to mark the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
16 / 89

Fans hold cards that spell out, "thank you troops," to mark the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver over Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
17 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver over Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
kdn_0017_new.jpg
18 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, left, heads to the goal line for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
19 / 89

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, left, heads to the goal line for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
kdn_1652_new.jpg
20 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, left, crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
21 / 89

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, left, crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs behind a block by offensive lineman Shaq Mason (69) against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
22 / 89

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs behind a block by offensive lineman Shaq Mason (69) against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount strikes a pose with members of the End Zone Militia after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
23 / 89

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount strikes a pose with members of the End Zone Militia after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) intercepts a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
24 / 89

New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) intercepts a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) crosses the goal for a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins cornerback Will Blackmon (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
25 / 89

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) crosses the goal for a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins cornerback Will Blackmon (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley (56) knocks down New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
26 / 89

Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley (56) knocks down New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
kdn_0035_new.jpg
27 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0114_new.jpg
28 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0192_new.jpg
29 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0234.jpg
30 / 89
kdn_0237.jpg
31 / 89
kdn_0245.jpg
32 / 89
kdn_0308_new.jpg
33 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0331.jpg
34 / 89
kdn_0382.jpg
35 / 89
kdn_0414.jpg
36 / 89
kdn_0431.jpg
37 / 89
kdn_0461_new.jpg
38 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_0475_new.jpg
39 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1683_new.jpg
40 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_1697_new.jpg
41 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_9860_new.jpg
42 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
kdn_9917_new.jpg
43 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Dion Lewis during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
44 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Dion Lewis during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick signals an official asking for a time out during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
45 / 89

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick signals an official asking for a time out during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) comes up with the ball after recovering a fumble by Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
46 / 89

New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) comes up with the ball after recovering a fumble by Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) arises after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
47 / 89

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) arises after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, foreground, gets up off the turf after throwing an interception to Washington Redskins linebacker Keenan Robinson (52) who celebrateswith linebacker Mason Foster (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
48 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, foreground, gets up off the turf after throwing an interception to Washington Redskins linebacker Keenan Robinson (52) who celebrateswith linebacker Mason Foster (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs along the sideline after catching a pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
49 / 89

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs along the sideline after catching a pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive ends Rob Ninkovich (50) and Chandler Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
50 / 89

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive ends Rob Ninkovich (50) and Chandler Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) scores a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
51 / 89

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) scores a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden gets a lift after scoring a touchdown in against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
52 / 89

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden gets a lift after scoring a touchdown in against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates running back Brandon Bolden, right, after his touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
53 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates running back Brandon Bolden, right, after his touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Dion Lewis.
54 / 89

Dion Lewis.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Dion Lewis.
55 / 89

Dion Lewis.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Malcolm Mitchell.
56 / 89

Malcolm Mitchell.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Malcolm Mitchell.
57 / 89

Malcolm Mitchell.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Nate Ebner.
58 / 89

Nate Ebner.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Nate Ebner.
59 / 89

Nate Ebner.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Devin McCourty.
60 / 89

Devin McCourty.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Devin McCourty.
61 / 89

Devin McCourty.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty.
62 / 89

Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty.
63 / 89

Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Marcus Cannon.
64 / 89

Marcus Cannon.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Marcus Cannon.
65 / 89

Marcus Cannon.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Dwayne Allen.
66 / 89

Dwayne Allen.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Dwayne Allen.
67 / 89

Dwayne Allen.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Malcolm Butler.
68 / 89

Malcolm Butler.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Malcolm Butler.
69 / 89

Malcolm Butler.

Steven Senne/AP Images
Rob Gronkowski.
70 / 89

Rob Gronkowski.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Rob Gronkowski.
71 / 89

Rob Gronkowski.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Glenn Gronkowski.
72 / 89

Glenn Gronkowski.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Glenn Gronkowski.
73 / 89

Glenn Gronkowski.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Julian Edelman.
74 / 89

Julian Edelman.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Julian Edelman.
75 / 89

Julian Edelman.

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
76 / 89

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) tries to block a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
77 / 89

New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) tries to block a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) points number one after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) for a 4 yard loss early in the second quarter during the 2015 week 9 regular season NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won the game 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
78 / 89

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) points number one after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) for a 4 yard loss early in the second quarter during the 2015 week 9 regular season NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won the game 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch (97) dances as he warms up before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
79 / 89

New England Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch (97) dances as he warms up before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
80 / 89

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speak at midfield after the Patriots 27-10 win in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
81 / 89

Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speak at midfield after the Patriots 27-10 win in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speak at midfield after the Patriots 27-10 win in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
82 / 89

Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speak at midfield after the Patriots 27-10 win in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
wr110815_ea02.jpg
83 / 89
wr110815_ea05.jpg
84 / 89
wr110815_ea09.jpg
85 / 89
wr110815_ea10.jpg
86 / 89
wr110815_ea11.jpg
87 / 89
wr110815_ea12.jpg
88 / 89
wr110815_ea14.jpg
89 / 89
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

