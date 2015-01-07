Edelman anxious to get back; Jan. 7 notes

"Any time you don't get to go out and play with your teammates it's really tough," Edelman said Wednesday, his first public comments since the Dolphins game. "But all that's in the past, and I'm looking forward to today and preparing for the Ravens, getting ready for this playoff game.

"It's always tough to not be able to go out and compete with your team, and work on things to get ready for this last stretch. You have to play with the cards you dealt. You have to adjust, adapt and overcome. That's what I'm trying to do."

That preparation has included extra practice work with QB Tom Brady.

"We've been practicing the last week and a half or something; I know Tom a little bit here now, these last few years. He knows me. There's a foundation, but even if whatever happened didn't happen, we still have to continue to try to get better. That's what we're trying to do: staying after, throwing a couple extra routes, bouncing ideas off each other. Like any other week, I guess, but the stakes are a little higher."

Edelman has been so focused, it seems, that he hasn't touched a razor in the past month, as his unsightly beard would suggest.

"It's a playoff beard, I guess," the normally fresh-faced Edelman japed. "It's getting there."