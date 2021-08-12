Eight years later, Patriots fan hasn't forgotten Devin McCourty's kindness to her late stepfather 

"Just seeing the smile on his face, there were just so many emotions," Cunningham said. "I was just so happy to see him smile for the first time since his diagnosis. That meant the world to me."

It's carried even more weight in the years since. Kelly passed away in May of 2016, and up until the end, the Patriots were a through-line for their family. Well before the season started that year, Kelly was adamant that it was the Patriots year. He just had a feeling about it. Of course, that season ended with the Patriots coming from behind in Super Bowl LI.

"It was just tears everywhere," Cunningham said. "That was the first thing that popped into my head. I was even telling my husband that Jack called it ... He was the 12th man out there."

Having happy memories to look back on, especially around football season, keeps him close for Cunningham. Now, she is able to share her love of the Patriots, that gift from Kelly, with her own kids. That significance wasn't lost on her when she and Karson got to Foxborough on Aug. 6.

"It felt like it was full circle at that point. It was so emotional being there because it was a weightless feeling. It felt like I was home," Cunningham said. "Someplace that I learned to love because of my stepfather, and now I can share that experience with my son. It was just emotional. I was in heaven."

With all of this in mind, Cunningham said it was a simple decision in the Patriots Pro Shop. It had to be a McCourty jersey for her son, and it has nothing to do with his play on the field.