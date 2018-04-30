Experts react to Patriots 2018 NFL Draft picks

Nick Caserio, Patriots Director of Player Personnel

"This guy's an awesome kid. Four-year starter, three-time captain – not a lot of people can say that. Pretty impressive… very smart, signal-caller who] ran the defense at Purdue for a couple of different coaching staffs. We brought him in for a visit here in Foxborough and he was really, really impressive, someone we felt comfortable with."** [More**

Mark Dulgerian, NFL Network

"New England needed depth at linebacker so pick this makes sense in that regard. However, his lack of speed and overall range limit his versatility in a defense that typically values it." More

Mike Reiss, ESPN

"Bentley (6-foot-2, 260 pounds) is a physical off-the-ball linebacker who delivered some thunderous hits, but wasn't highly rated by some teams because of concerns about his speed. He wasn't invited to the NFL combine, but did participate in the Senior Bowl, where he played on the line of scrimmage. Such versatility could appeal to the Patriots, perhaps similar to Jonathan Freeny when he was with the team from 2015-2016 but with more potential upside." **More**

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

"Ja'whaun Bentley is a downhill thumper who posted the nation's top grade against the run at 95.0 while ranking fourth in the draft class with a run-stop percentage of 13.3. He has work to do in coverage, and may be limited to early downs at the next level." **More**

MMQB.com Scouting Report

"He's big and physical, as Bentley thrives as a run-stuffer inside the box. He shows good instincts and packs a wallop when he arrives. He can't run—he'll have to come off the field on third downs—but he can fill a Vince Williams-type role as a 3-4 ILB who can fill in on early downs." **More**

Christian Sam, LB - Arizona State

Round 6, Pick 4 (178)

Nick Caserio, Patriots Director of Player Personnel

"Sam is probably a little bit more of a 'will' linebacker. His situation – a real successful high school program at Texas. He actually was a defensive back. He played safety in high school and then he got to Arizona State. He kind of was the spur, kind of the call it a 'star walked-out will linebacker' initially and then they moved him kind of to off-the-ball linebacker, a 'will' linebacker type. He’s] athletic, runs really well, played for Coach [Todd] Graham, who we have a lot of respect for Todd and his program that he ran out there, a good relationship there. A smart kid, ran the defense, so between the two of them you’re talking about good mental capacity just in terms of handling volume, handling adjustments."** [More**

Mark Dulgerian, NFL Network

"Sam has more upside and versatility than the linebacker they previously selected with their 5th round pick. Don't be surprised if Sam gets on the field early. " More

Mike Reiss, ESPN

"Whereas fifth-round pick Bentley described himself more as a thumper, scouts have noted Sam's active athleticism, so the Patriots landed two different types of linebackers back-to-back. Sam could fit a similar profile to fifth-year linebacker Marquis Flowers, who played more in the dime package and on special teams. " More

MMQB.com scouting report

"Sam is a fluid mover with good size and typically gets to the right spots. He doesn't have the take-on skills for an inside spot and is a little bit on the fringe athletically as a 4-3 WILL, but there's enough for him to make a roster, with a future as a low-end starter or high-end backup." **More**

Braxton Berrios, WR - Miami

Round 6, Pick 36 (210)

Nick Caserio, Patriots Director of Player Personnel

Mark Dulgerian, NFL Network

"Was there a more obvious landing spot for Berrios? The shifty slot receiver brings the toughness and reliability Belichick loves in his wideouts. He'll be in play for the team's starting punt returner job." More

Mike Reiss, ESPN

"Berrios fits the profile of successful Patriots slot receivers from a physical makeup standpoint (5-foot-8 5/8, 184 pounds) and also has potential as a dynamic, quick-cutting punt returner. Because of that, and how the Patriots' offense has brought out the best in slot receivers going back to Troy Brown in the early 2000s, Berrios was a natural pick to include as a Patriots target leading into the draft. Furthermore, Berrios seems to be the type of person the Patriots like to bring in to their culture, as he was a team captain, graduated as the valedictorian of Miami's business school with a double major and was named the ACC's top student-athlete." **More**

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

"Braxton Berrios ranked eighth among receivers in the draft class with 680 yards gained from the slot." **More**

MMQB.com Scouting Report

"A pure slot receiver, Berrios has the short-area quickness to create separation over the middle of the field. He's tough but especially small—short arms (28 inches), creating a minuscule catch radius, and a thin frame. He's potentially a pretty good slot machine, but maybe not one who's part of a base offense." **More**

Danny Etling, QB - LSU

Round 7, Pick 1 (219)

Nick Caserio, Patriots Director of Player Personnel

Mark Dulgerian, NFL Network

"Most would consider this a surprise pick given the player himself and how much buzz there was about the Patriots selecting Tom Brady's replacement early in this draft. Etling operated from an offense that employed some pro concepts at LSU, but he's likely a practice squad candidate." More

Mike Reiss, ESPN

"Essentially, the Patriots' view of quarterbacks in the draft seemed to be that there were a few starting-caliber options and everyone else fell into the same category as developmental backups. Because of that, they didn't want to overdraft at the position and that explains, in part, why they waited until the top of the seventh round to make Etling the 11th quarterback selected. On top of Etling's on-field performance, another thing that likely appealed to the Patriots was his maturity. He's an older rookie, set to turn 24 in July, and it takes a wise-beyond-your-years mentality to walk into a quarterback room with Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer." **More**

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

"Danny Etling posted a career-high 78.9 overall grade in 2017." **More**

MMQB.com Scouting Report

"A former top recruit at Purdue who lost his starting job and transferred to LSU, Etling rehabbed his stock a bit in Baton Rouge. He's a bit underarmed, but has experience in pro-style systems, has the requisite size and has enough on his throws when he has a chance to set his feet. The issue is when he gets moved off his spot—his mechanics break down and he doesn't have the arm talent to make up for it. He'll be battling for a roster spot this summer." **More**

Keion Crossen, DB - Western Carolina

Round 7, Pick 25 (243)

Nick Caserio, Patriots Director of Player Personnel

"The way this guy kind of got on the radar screen initially was he worked out at the Wake Forest Pro Day, so that's where he showed up and tested extremely well, so a lower level of competition, obviously, at Western Carolina. He showed up on a big stage just from a workout perspective. It really blew it out of the water. He's undersized, just from a size standpoint, but he's athletic. He runs well, he's explosive, he's real competitive, probably more of a perimeter corner. He played more on the perimeter at Western Carolina. We saw him work out there at Wake Forest, did a little more follow up work with him, had him in here to Foxboro to visit with him. He's a player. He's young, he's athletic, he runs well, great attitude. When you guys talk to him, this guy's got a lot of energy. He's real positive, really upbeat, so hopefully he brings that mentality and that mindset here to New England when he shows up here in a couple weeks."More

Mike Reiss, ESPN

"When picking late in the seventh round, teams often identify a standout trait to work with and then hope it blossoms into something greater. The Patriots have had several players fall into that category, and Crossen -- who wasn't invited to the combine, but showed up on the Patriots' scouting radar with a strong performance at Wake Forest's pro day and then was invited for an in-house visit at Gillette Stadium in which his upbeat personality made an impression on the team -- is an intriguing prospect to watch in that regard." More

Ryan Izzo, TE - Florida St.

Round 7, Pick 32 (250)

Nick Caserio, Patriots Director of Player Personnel

"So, here's another guy, a good program, pretty consistent player, a three-year starter, more of an on-the-line-of-scrimmage player, very tough. Midwest, Northeastern kid from New Jersey. He played in a good high school program, went down to Florida State and they've had some good players down there. He was productive in their offense. He's got smart, good traits. He was a player that we liked just in watching him. I mean, we've been watching Florida State over the course – they've had some different players at different levels offensively and defensively. We've been kind of watching this guy here for the past couple of years and just a solid, strong, consistent football player. We'll put him in the mix there at tight end."More

Mark Dulgerian, NFL Network

"The Patriots add one of the toughest TEs in this class. He loves to scrap in the run game and has the potential to make an immediate impact in that phase if he makes the team." More

Mike Reiss, ESPN

"His consistency and strength caught the Patriots' eye in recent years, which makes him worthy of taking a late-draft flier on. Even if he doesn't stick on the roster, it's always good business to have a tight end developing behind the scenes on the practice squad." More

MMQB.com Scouting Report