Experts react to Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Day 3 picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots draft picks in rounds 4-7 from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2020 at 09:23 PM
See what the experts had to say about the Patriots draft picks in rounds 4-7 from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 5, Pick 14 (159 overall): Justin Rohrwasser, K - Marshall

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: With pick 159 in the fifth round, the Patriots select kicker Justin Rohrwasser from Marshall. He made 18/21 field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards last season

Evan Lazar, CLNS Media: Nugget on Justin Rohrwasser: he made a 53-yard game-winner in pouring rain against rival Western Kentucky last season. He also went 4-4 that day on field goals in bad weather. Gotta think the Patriots loved to see that.

Ryan Hannable, WEEI: Dane Brugler, who knows the draft better than anyone, didn't have Justin Rohrwasser in his list of top-10 kickers. Patriots made him first kicker taken overall.

Lee Schechter, Bleacher Report: Justin Rohrwasser was 18-21 on FGs in 2019 and 35-36 on XPs

The big stats here is:

7-8 on 30-39 yarders

5-6 on 40-49 yarders

2-2 on 50+

53 was his long.

Steve Muench, ESPN: Rohrwasser is a big kicker who was the Conference USA special teams' player of the year in 2019. He has the leg strength to connect from long distance. His accuracy improved last year. He also handled the kickoff duties for the Herd. Read More

Mark Dulgerian, NFL.com: The Patriots got a taste of what life is like without an automatic kicker when Stephen Gostkowski got injured last year. Rohrwasser has big shoes to fill joining a team that's arguably had the longest streak of reliable kicking in history. Read More

Round 6, Pick 3 (182 overall): Michael Onwenu, OL - Michigan

2021_headshots_recropped__0023_Onwenu_Mike_2021

Mike Onwenu

#71 OL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 350 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Onwenu is 6-foot-3, 344 (!) pounds. He's a guard. Not exactly the Joe Thuney mold. But if you want someone who can hold the point of attack, he's your guy.

Zack Cox, NESN: New Patriots guard Michael Onwenu allowed two sacks in 1,198 pass-blocking snaps at Michigan, per PFF. Zero last season.

Jon Ledyard, Pewter Report: Patriots just got the OL steal of the draft imo. Michael Onwenu is a stud. Late 3rd rd grade from me. People overvalue traits a little bit at guard, plenty of guards that aren't elite athletes but physically and technically do just fine. That's him

Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: Onwenu had a private visit with the Patriots back when they were allowed. He started 34 games at right guard and one game at left guard for Michigan. He played some defensive line his freshman year. He was third team All-Big Ten the last two seasons

Greg Bedard, Boston Sports Journal: Patriots trade 212 and 213 for 182 and take another Michigan player, OL Michael Onwenu (6-3, 344). He's a very big boy. Bit of a project.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: Michigan's Michael Onwenu, who competed at the Shrine Bowl has natural play strength and can drive DL when he gets good leverage. With more attention to footwork and better hand placement he can see snaps.

ESPN.com: Onwenu is a massive guard with excellent length and big hands. He overwhelms defenders in the run game plus he anchors well and he's tough to get around in pass pro. He's not a great athlete so he fits best in a power scheme. Athletic interior pass-rushers will give him some problems. He primarily lined up at right guard, but he did start a game left guard in 2017. Read More

Round 6, Pick 16 (195 overall): Justin Herron, OL - Wake Forest

2021_headshots_recropped__0050_Herron_Justin_2021

Justin Herron

#75 OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots select Wake Forest OT Justin Herron with their next sixth-round pick, No. 195. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Herron was a team captain last year, when he was a grad student at the school.

Jeff Howe, The Athletic: At 195, the Patriots took Wake Forest OL Justin Herron. Played left tackle in college, projects as a guard in the NFL.

Greg Bedard, Boston Sports Journal: Patriots take Wake Forest OT/OG Justin Herron (6-3 1/2, 308). Long arms, small hands. Good athlete. Played 51 games. Throw him into the mix.

Steve Muench, ESPN: Herron, a team captain and four-year starter, has some shock in his hands. He did not test well in terms of change-of-direction skills at the combine. His footwork is inconsistent, but he gets set quickly and flashes the ability to mirror on tape. He's a waist bender with below-average length. He's an adequate positional blocker in the run game. Read More

Round 6, Pick 25 (204 overall): Cassh Maluia, LB - Wyoming

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots select Wyoming LB Cassh Maluia with their next sixth-round pick (No. 204). He is 5-foot-11 and 231 pounds, and ran a 4.53 in the 40. Could be eyed with core special teams contributions in mind.

Evan Lazar, CLNS Media: Some notes Cassh Maluia: caught a glimpse of him watching Logan Wilson tape. He's got great speed at 4.53 but still 248 pounds. Play strength and block deconstruction a little underwhelming. But his lateral quicks and range pop on tape.

Steve Muench, ESPN: Maluia, a three-year starter, has very good speed. He's a rangy run defender who closes well in pursuit. He reads the quarterback and flashes above-average ball skills in underneath coverage. He has the potential to develop into a valuable special teams contributor. He's slightly undersized. Read More

Round 7, Pick 16 (230 overall): Dustin Woodard, OL - Memphis

Pro Football Focus: Woodard was the best run blocking center in all of college football with an elite 90.1 Run Blocking Grade!

Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: Dustin Woodard carried a 4.0 GPA in high school, and was twice named to the AAC All-Academic Team. The Patriots definitely like that

