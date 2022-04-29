Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Official website of the New England Patriots

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 29: Cole Strange, OL - Tennessee-Chattanooga

Tennessee-Chatt offensive lineman Cole Strange poses for a headshot during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Cole Strange

#- G

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 301 lbs
  • College: Tennessee-Chattanooga

