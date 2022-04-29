Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick 29: Cole Strange, OL - Tennessee-Chattanooga
Mike Reiss, ESPN: Patriots pick UT-Chattanooga C/G Cole Strange at 29
🏈 6-4, 307 pounds
🏈 5-year starter
🏈 Projected 2nd/3rd rounder
🏈 Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy identified as ideal Patriots fit: "Great-looking, trim, good athlete. He's physical. Really strong hands. A really tenacious player"
Jim Nagy, Executive Director Reese's Senior Bowl: Impossible to watch Cole Strange's @GoMocsFB tape and not love how he strains & finishes. Got after people same way all week in Mobile. Heard from numerous NFL scouts he was one of their best interviews too. Every team is looking for ass-kickers and there aren't enough of them.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: The scrappy interior blocker from Chattanooga has the potential to play every spot on the offensive line. Strange is a developmental prospect, but he could earning a starting role as a rookie with a strong performance in training camp.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Highly experienced interior lineman who does a nice job of staying on schedule. He shines over the first two phases of the block, which means he gains early positioning and gets into the sustain phase with proper hand usage and footwork. He will lose a tug-of-war battle as a pure man-to-man blocker, but wins with lateral quickness and an understanding of angles as a move blocker. A snappier pass punch is needed to prevent sub-package rushers with hand talent from bypassing him too easily. His frame and play strength are a little below average, but he has done some snapping in practice, so he could land as a future starting center for a zone-happy rush offense.
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Cole Strange in the first round is not something I envisioned tonight. Third round? Tomorrow? Of course. Not Thursday.
Mike Giardi, NFL Network: Cole Strange was on my list of guys we should be talking abt more, but did not expect him to be a 1st rounder. #Patriots tab a player who is very athletic. He will get to the 2nd level like the guys b4 him (Thuney/Mason). A far more advanced run blocker than pass protector.
Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Cole Strange might end up being a fantastic player, but no Patriots fan went into tonight wanting a trade down from 21 and then drafting a guard from Chattanooga. Patriots better go heavy on defense with their next several picks.
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus: The #Patriots will select Chattanooga G Cole Strange with pick No. 29. Of course.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: The 6-foot-5, 305-pound guard was a five-year starter at Chattanooga and played well at the Senior Bowl. The Athletic's Draft whiz Dane Brugler had Strange projected as a third-round pick (No. 73 overall), but Belichick clearly evaluated him more highly.
Henry Coffey McKenna, USA Today / Patriots Wire: The Patriots drafting Chatanooga guard Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, per @Schultz_Report. I had Strange as a great fit for the Patriots -- in Round 3 or MAYBE 2.
Belichick gonna Belichick.
Andrew Callahan, Boston Herald: Cole Strange was one of my 10 most likely Patriots pre-draft. But this is an insane reach. Strange is Daniel Jeremiah's 74th-ranked player, (Dane Brugler's) 73rd, the 77th at ESPN and the 76th on The Athletic's Consensus board. I think Strange could be a Week 1 starter and a good, good player, But this feels like the #Patriots painted themselves into a need corner, with Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green gone by 21 after they traded Shaq Mason and let Ted Karras walk."