Experts react to Patriots Day 2 NFL Draft picks

Joe Thuney, OL (Round 3, Pick 15):

A three-year starter, Thuney played every position along the offensive line while at NC State. His 2015 tape is a little up and down, but he was playing out of position at left tackle. He's a much better fit on the inside, where he has the quick feet to develop into an effective zone blocker and stay in front of his assignment in pass protection. He projects as a versatile reserve early in his career, but he has the potential to develop into a starter down the road. -- Steve Muench

Jacoby Brissett, QB (Round 3, PIck 29):

The courts have reinstated the league's four-game suspension of Tom Brady, and Jimmy Garoppolo is the only other quarterback on the roster, so quarterback is a need for New England. Though some felt that the Patriots would address this need by signing a veteran, Brissett is an intriguing developmental prospect who has a knack for extending plays. -- Steve Muench

Vincent Valentine, DL (Round 3, PIck 34):

New England has 2015 first-round pick Malcolm Brown and Alan Branch, plus it signed Terrance Knighton and Markus Kuhn, but the Patriots were expected to address defensive tackle. They released Dominique Easley and Chris Jones this offseason, and lost Akiem Hicks and Silver Siliga to free agency. They frequently kick defensive ends inside to rush the passer, so it makes sense to add a big-bodied run stuffer like Valentine at defensive tackle. -- Steve Muench

Sports Illustrated

Cyrus Jones:

New England has had success with a number of smaller cornerbacks in the last few years, with Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan as prime examples. Jones fits that category, as a good boundary cornerback with an aggressive demeanor. His size may limit him in the NFL, but he'll be good in the slot and dynamite on returns.

Joe Thuney:

Thuney would have made sense for a lot of teams because of his versatility—he legitimately could help at all five line positions, in a pinch. New England has found itself in several of those pinches lately, with injuries at OT and inconsistency inside. Thuney is a perfect safety net.

Jacoby Brissett:

The real story here is Connor Cook falling completely off the map in the opening three rounds. Even though Brissett has his fans, this is a long-term play—he doesn't process the game quickly enough to be successful in the near future. He's QB2 with Tom Brady suspended and then QB3 for as long as Jimmy Garoppolo is around.

Vincent Valentine:

What happened to Andrew Billings? The Baylor defensive tackle shockingly slid through Round 3, and this was another spot where he could have fit. Valentine is a fine pick in his own right-a run-stuffer whose size and role will bring to mind the Patriots-centric comparison of Vince Wilfork.

CBS Sports