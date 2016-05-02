Experts react to Patriots Day 2 NFL Draft picks

Experts react to the Patriots selections from Day 2 of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Cyrus Jones, CB (Round 2, Pick 29):
New England needed an upgrade in the slot at the nickelback and Jones fits the mold. In addition, he is advanced in terms of technique and scheme coming from Alabama, which will help ease his transition in the Patriots' complex coverage scheme.
Joe Thuney, OL (Round 3, Pick 15):
A three-year starter, Thuney played every position along the offensive line while at NC State. His 2015 tape is a little up and down, but he was playing out of position at left tackle. He's a much better fit on the inside, where he has the quick feet to develop into an effective zone blocker and stay in front of his assignment in pass protection. He projects as a versatile reserve early in his career, but he has the potential to develop into a starter down the road. -- Steve Muench **Link >>**
Jacoby Brissett, QB (Round 3, PIck 29):
The courts have reinstated the league's four-game suspension of Tom Brady, and Jimmy Garoppolo is the only other quarterback on the roster, so quarterback is a need for New England. Though some felt that the Patriots would address this need by signing a veteran, Brissett is an intriguing developmental prospect who has a knack for extending plays. -- Steve Muench Link >>
Vincent Valentine, DL (Round 3, PIck 34):
New England has 2015 first-round pick Malcolm Brown and Alan Branch, plus it signed Terrance Knighton and Markus Kuhn, but the Patriots were expected to address defensive tackle. They released Dominique Easley and Chris Jones this offseason, and lost Akiem Hicks and Silver Siliga to free agency. They frequently kick defensive ends inside to rush the passer, so it makes sense to add a big-bodied run stuffer like Valentine at defensive tackle. -- Steve Muench ** Link >>**
Sports Illustrated
Cyrus Jones:
New England has had success with a number of smaller cornerbacks in the last few years, with Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan as prime examples. Jones fits that category, as a good boundary cornerback with an aggressive demeanor. His size may limit him in the NFL, but he'll be good in the slot and dynamite on returns. **Link >>**
Joe Thuney:
Thuney would have made sense for a lot of teams because of his versatility—he legitimately could help at all five line positions, in a pinch. New England has found itself in several of those pinches lately, with injuries at OT and inconsistency inside. Thuney is a perfect safety net. Link >>
Jacoby Brissett:
The real story here is Connor Cook falling completely off the map in the opening three rounds. Even though Brissett has his fans, this is a long-term play—he doesn't process the game quickly enough to be successful in the near future. He's QB2 with Tom Brady suspended and then QB3 for as long as Jimmy Garoppolo is around. Link >>
Vincent Valentine:
What happened to Andrew Billings? The Baylor defensive tackle shockingly slid through Round 3, and this was another spot where he could have fit. Valentine is a fine pick in his own right-a run-stuffer whose size and role will bring to mind the Patriots-centric comparison of Vince Wilfork. Link >>
CBS Sports
Cyrus Jones:
Slot corner. Return man. Patriots get another good player. *- Pete Prisco ***Link >>**
Joe Thuney:
He is a player who got a lot of late push from scouts I talked with. He will play guard for the Pats, but some thought he'd be better at center. *- Pete Prisco ***Link >>**
Jacoby Brissett:
There were other options here if you wanted a quarterback. He's inconsistent, even if he can move around. * - Pete Prisco *Link >>
Vincent Valentine:
Big, power player is something they need. He is that and will push for rotation time. - Pete Prisco Link >>
NFL.com
Cyrus Jones:
Jones is a starting nickel corner with added value in the return game. Atypical of corners, he has great ball skills. He is a well-coached, technique-sound player. - Mike Mayock Link >>
Joe Thuney:
This was a three-year starter at North Carolina State. He has the size, and he'll learn how to use his leverage with that size. *- Brian Billick ***Link >>**
Jacoby Brissett:
Brissett has great size and big hands, so you know he can handle the cold weather. Perhaps this is competition for Jimmy Garoppolo. *- Daniel Jeremiah ***Link >>**
Vincent Valentine:
This is a big-body nose tackle. I was surprised he came out of school rather than play another year at Nebraska. He's not always in the best of shape, and sometimes his play reflects that. When he's fresh, he's special. - Mike Mayock ** **Link >>
Pro Football Focus
Cyrus Jones:
Joe Thuney:
Jacoby Brissett:
New England uses their second third-round pick to take a quarterback and Brissett comes off the board sooner than expected. He has good size but his accuracy percentage of 71.3 percent ranked 22nd in the class and his +10.1 overall grade ranked 24th. Brissett did his best work with his legs where he graded at +5.3.* Link >>*
Vincent Valentine:
A run-stopping defensive tackle, Valentine posted a strong +21.4 grade against the run the last two years, though he provides little as a pass rusher. With a low run-stop percentage of 3.4 percent (151st in class) he's more of a hold-the-point nose tackle option rather than a playmaker. Link >>