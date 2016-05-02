Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Dec 20 - 04:00 PM | Thu Dec 21 - 09:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Kevin Harris 12/17: "Tried to take advantage of my opportunities"

David Andrews 12/17: "We just didn't do a good enough job"

Jahlani Tavai 12/17: "We're not giving up on anything"

Kadarius Toney's dropped pass leads to Patriots' INT

Kevin Harris rumbles for an 18-yard touchdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ryland converts 25-yard FG to give Pats a 10-7 lead

Experts react to Patriots Day 2 NFL Draft picks

Experts react to the Patriots selections from Day 2 of the 2016 NFL Draft.

May 02, 2016 at 02:00 AM
80x80-hacku-headshot.png
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

Experts react to the Patriots selections from Day 2 of the 2016 NFL Draft.

espn

Cyrus Jones, CB (Round 2, Pick 29):
New England needed an upgrade in the slot at the nickelback and Jones fits the mold. In addition, he is advanced in terms of technique and scheme coming from Alabama, which will help ease his transition in the Patriots' complex coverage scheme.

**](http://insider.espn.go.com/nfl/draft/rounds/_/round/2/year/2016)

Joe Thuney, OL (Round 3, Pick 15):
A three-year starter, Thuney played every position along the offensive line while at NC State. His 2015 tape is a little up and down, but he was playing out of position at left tackle. He's a much better fit on the inside, where he has the quick feet to develop into an effective zone blocker and stay in front of his assignment in pass protection. He projects as a versatile reserve early in his career, but he has the potential to develop into a starter down the road. -- Steve Muench  **Link >>**

Jacoby Brissett, QB (Round 3, PIck 29):
The courts have reinstated the league's four-game suspension of Tom Brady, and Jimmy Garoppolo is the only other quarterback on the roster, so quarterback is a need for New England. Though some felt that the Patriots would address this need by signing a veteran, Brissett is an intriguing developmental prospect who has a knack for extending plays. -- Steve Muench  Link >>

Vincent Valentine, DL (Round 3, PIck 34):
New England has 2015 first-round pick Malcolm Brown and Alan Branch, plus it signed Terrance Knighton and Markus Kuhn, but the Patriots were expected to address defensive tackle. They released Dominique Easley and Chris Jones this offseason, and lost Akiem Hicks and Silver Siliga to free agency. They frequently kick defensive ends inside to rush the passer, so it makes sense to add a big-bodied run stuffer like Valentine at defensive tackle. -- Steve Muench ** Link >>**

Sports Illustrated

Cyrus Jones:
New England has had success with a number of smaller cornerbacks in the last few years, with Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan as prime examples. Jones fits that category, as a good boundary cornerback with an aggressive demeanor. His size may limit him in the NFL, but he'll be good in the slot and dynamite on returns.   **Link >>**

Joe Thuney:
Thuney would have made sense for a lot of teams because of his versatility—he legitimately could help at all five line positions, in a pinch. New England has found itself in several of those pinches lately, with injuries at OT and inconsistency inside. Thuney is a perfect safety net.   Link >>

Jacoby Brissett:
The real story here is Connor Cook falling completely off the map in the opening three rounds. Even though Brissett has his fans, this is a long-term play—he doesn't process the game quickly enough to be successful in the near future. He's QB2 with Tom Brady suspended and then QB3 for as long as Jimmy Garoppolo is around. Link >>

Vincent Valentine:
What happened to Andrew Billings? The Baylor defensive tackle shockingly slid through Round 3, and this was another spot where he could have fit. Valentine is a fine pick in his own right-a run-stuffer whose size and role will bring to mind the Patriots-centric comparison of Vince Wilfork. Link >>

Robert Kraft speaks at Draft Party

CBS Sports

Cyrus Jones:
Slot corner. Return man. Patriots get another good player. *- Pete Prisco  ***Link >>**

Joe Thuney:
He is a player who got a lot of late push from scouts I talked with. He will play guard for the Pats, but some thought he'd be better at center.  *- Pete Prisco  ***Link >>**

Jacoby Brissett:
There were other options here if you wanted a quarterback. He's inconsistent, even if he can move around.  * - Pete Prisco  *Link >>

Vincent Valentine:
Big, power player is something they need. He is that and will push for rotation time.  - Pete Prisco  Link >>

NFL.com

Cyrus Jones:
Jones is a starting nickel corner with added value in the return game. Atypical of corners, he has great ball skills. He is a well-coached, technique-sound player. - Mike Mayock Link >>

Joe Thuney:
This was a three-year starter at North Carolina State. He has the size, and he'll learn how to use his leverage with that size. *- Brian Billick  ***Link >>**

Jacoby Brissett:
Brissett has great size and big hands, so you know he can handle the cold weather. Perhaps this is competition for Jimmy Garoppolo. *- Daniel Jeremiah  ***Link >>**

Vincent Valentine:
This is a big-body nose tackle. I was surprised he came out of school rather than play another year at Nebraska. He's not always in the best of shape, and sometimes his play reflects that. When he's fresh, he's special. - Mike Mayock ** **Link >>

Pro Football Focus

Cyrus Jones:
https://twitter.com/PFF/status/726220853579550721

Joe Thuney:
https://twitter.com/PFF/status/726236541090205696

Jacoby Brissett:
New England uses their second third-round pick to take a quarterback and Brissett comes off the board sooner than expected. He has good size but his accuracy percentage of 71.3 percent ranked 22nd in the class and his +10.1 overall grade ranked 24th. Brissett did his best work with his legs where he graded at +5.3.Link >>*

Vincent Valentine:
A run-stopping defensive tackle, Valentine posted a strong +21.4 grade against the run the last two years, though he provides little as a pass rusher. With a low run-stop percentage of 3.4 percent (151st in class) he's more of a hold-the-point nose tackle option rather than a playmaker.  Link >>

Draft Day 2 recap: Patriots trade, select four

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

The New England Patriots (3-11) and the Denver Broncos (7-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

The Patriots travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET.
news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's press conference on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/20

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/20

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/20

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Previewing the Key Patriots-Broncos Matchups

Tamara Brown is joined by Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to preview the key matchups to watch for during New England's upcoming game against the Denver Broncos.

David Andrews Receives 2023 Ron Hobson Media "Good Guy" Award

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. David Andrews was also awarded the 2023 Ron Hobson Media "Good Guy" Award.

Myles Bryant 12/20: "It's another opportunity"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/20: "It's important for me to put a full game together"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick on the Denver Broncos: "This is a well-balanced team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 12/20: "It's going to be a great atmosphere"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising