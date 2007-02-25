Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 21 - 12:00 AM | Mon Oct 24 - 05:55 PM

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns Recap, Bears Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Falcons' Kerney voids deal, enters free agency

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Patrick Kerney voided his contract, and potentially lucrative free-agent options could make it difficult for the team to re-sign their top pass rusher.

Feb 25, 2007 at 01:30 AM

ATLANTA (Feb. 24, 2007) -- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Patrick Kerney voided his contract, and potentially lucrative free-agent options could make it difficult for the team to re-sign their top pass rusher.

Kerney opted out of the final two years of his contract to explore his options as an unrestricted free agent, the team confirmed.

Even though he is coming off an injury, Kerney may top the field of free-agent defensive ends. Three other top defensive ends -- Dwight Freeney of Indianapolis, Cincinnati's Justin Smith and New Orleans' Charles Grant -- have been designated by their teams as franchise players.

The Falcons don't have the option of placing a franchise tag on Kerney because he does not have an expiring contract.

It may be difficult for the Falcons to make a competitive bid for Kerney. The team is only about $10 million under the salary cap and with new coach Bobby Petrino seeking to add balance to a run-oriented offense, offensive line and wide receiver may be priorities.

Kerney, 30, made 105 consecutive starts before he suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in the ninth game last season. He was leading the team with 4 1/2 sacks at the time of the injury.

Kerney ranks third on the Falcons' career list with 58 sacks. The injury may have reminded Kerney, a 1999 first-round pick, that this may be his last chance for a big contract.

"I've only got about five more years to play, and I've got to make the most out of it," Kerney told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "As great as it would have been to finish my career with Atlanta, where everybody, especially the fans, have been great to me in my eight years there, the business side is there."

Kerney, a first-round pick in 1999, earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2004 after setting a career high with 13 sacks. He had 12 sacks in his 2001 breakout season.

There were early concerns that Kerney (6-5, 273) would be too light to be an effective run-stopper, but he bulked up during his career and even started at end in a 3-4 scheme.

After Kerney's injury last season, 2004 fourth-round pick Chauncey Davis started at left end.

The Falcons spent big money -- and a first-round draft pick -- on the defensive end position when they acquired John Abraham before last season. The team sent the No. 15 overall pick in last year's draft to Denver in a three-team trade after agreeing to a six-year deal with Abraham.

Injuries limited Abraham to only eight games last season.

The Falcons also could lose fullbacks Justin Griffith and Fred McCrary, kicker Morten Andersen and receiver Ashley Lelie as unrestricted free agents.

Backup quarterback Matt Schaub is a key restricted free agent. Linebacker Demorrio Williams also is a restricted free agent.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3.

news

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is settling into his right guard role in his third season and his game continues to blossom.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 21, 2022.

news

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hype Video: Get Ready for Patriots - Bears on Monday Night

Get ready for Patriots - Bears on Monday Night Football!

Do Your Life: Kendrick Bourne

Get an inside look into Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and see when he traveled to his former high school in Oregon. Kendrick opens up about his passion for music, and the big surprise in store for his parents.

Mac Jones 10/21: "I've done a good job trying to help the team as best I can"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his locker room interview on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Davon Godchaux 10/21: "We look at all of our guys as starters"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Friday, October 21, 2022

Mike Onwenu 10/21: "We try to do our best out there every day"

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Bears Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, take in the Sights and Sounds from the Patriots dominating win over Cleveland. In addition, we travel to the Pacific Northwest to introduce you to another side of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and Coach Belichick highlights Justin Fields on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising