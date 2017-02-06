Fans flock to ProShop for Super Bowl gear

There's no denying that New Englanders love their sports teams, especially the Patriots. After coming from behind, the Patriots powered their way to a historic fifth Super Bowl Championship on Sunday night, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. So how did Patriots Nation celebrate one of greatest Super Bowls? They headed to the ProShop at Patriot Place Monday morning.
Doors opened at 6 a.m. and fans didn't miss a beat. By 9:30 a.m. the ProShop had staff on hand to monitor the crowd entering and exiting the store. By 11 a.m. the line extended from the entrances of the ProShop down to the parking lot beside CBS Scene where several loops were created.
For some fans, the whole shopping experienced lasted more than 90 minutes. Sabrina Giannelli and Matthew Parry arrived at the ProShop around 10 a.m. to catch up on some shopping. After making it into the store, getting their jerseys and Super Bowl merchandise, they left the ProShop just before noon.
"This year, I just moved to middle school and every day everyone is pretty much wearing Patriots jerseys, so I decided to root for the team," Matthew said.
The store wasn't the only place that received large numbers of customers. Within hours of the win, fans on social media reported that the Patriots ProShop online store crashed. No worries though, the store is back up and fans can shop to their hearts content.
To find some Patriots gear to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LI victory, check out the ProShop inventory.