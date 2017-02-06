Fans flock to ProShop for Super Bowl gear

For some fans, the whole shopping experienced lasted more than 90 minutes. Sabrina Giannelli and Matthew Parry arrived at the ProShop around 10 a.m. to catch up on some shopping. After making it into the store, getting their jerseys and Super Bowl merchandise, they left the ProShop just before noon.

"This year, I just moved to middle school and every day everyone is pretty much wearing Patriots jerseys, so I decided to root for the team," Matthew said.

The store wasn't the only place that received large numbers of customers. Within hours of the win, fans on social media reported that the Patriots ProShop online store crashed. No worries though, the store is back up and fans can shop to their hearts content.