Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Fat and sassy: Eagles' Reid jovial after signing three-year extension

On the day that he signed a new contract, Andy Reid joked about his weight.

Dec 10, 2009 at 12:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- On the day that he signed a new contract, Andy Reid joked about his weight.

The usually stoic coach has plenty of reasons to be happy, and it's not because he can afford his own cheesesteak joint. Despite failing to win a Super Bowl in his first 10 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid received a three-year contract extension through 2013.

"He has all the ingredients: leadership, football knowledge, the ability to gain the respect of everybody that he works with, especially the players, assembling the staff," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Wednesday. "Every ingredient you could possibly look for, including a phenomenal track record of getting very far, and if you don't get very far, you have no chance. I am extremely confident that we have a great opportunity going forward."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Reid reportedly will earn between $5 and $6 million per season.

"I'm a piece of the puzzle here, and by my waist size, I'm a big piece, but in reality, I'm just a piece of the puzzle," Reid said. "I love Philadelphia. The fans, there is nothing like them. They have just been unbelievable. They're fair. If we stink, they let us know we stink. If we're doing OK, they let us know we're doing OK, but they're always there. That support is phenomenal -- absolutely phenomenal."

Reid is the winningest coach in team history, leading the Eagles to the playoffs seven times with five trips to the NFC Championship Game and one Super Bowl appearance in 10 seasons. The Eagles are 8-4 heading into Sunday's game against the NFC East rival New York Giants and in solid position to make another playoff run.

Since joining the team in 1999, Reid has won 115 games and compiled a .611 winning percentage, both best in Eagles history.

Reid took over a franchise that once was considered a laughingstock in the NFL. He inherited a team that was 3-13 a season earlier and quickly turned it into a perennial contender. Reid selected quarterback Donovan McNabb with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1999 draft, a crucial piece in the rebuilding process.

The Eagles improved to 5-11 in their first season under Reid, then went 11-5 one year later and made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons.

"It's well-deserved for him," McNabb said. "I'm happy for him. It was a great move for them. He's a great coach."

Though he's one of the most successful coaches in the NFL, Reid has drawn criticism from fans because the team hasn't won a Super Bowl. The closest the Eagles came was a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

"Our No. 1 priority by far is to win a Super Bowl," Lurie said. "One of the reasons for the contract is the obsession and prioritization of that.

"Does he have that burning desire to take it one more step to win a Super Bowl? This man here has a tremendous burning desire and obsession and will do nothing short of every attempt possible."

The Eagles have reached the NFC championship game four other times, including three consecutive losses before their Super Bowl appearance. The Eagles also reached the conference title game last season, losing 32-25 to the Arizona Cardinals.

"I would say very simply that that's where all of my energy goes and the players' and the coaches' energy goes," Reid said of winning a Super Bowl.

Reid took a leave of absence during the offseason in 2007 after two of his sons were arrested on drug charges. One son is out of prison after completing a drug treatment program, and the other is serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to smuggling prescription pills into a county jail.

Asked how he avoids being burned out from coaching, Reid made another joke about his sizable waist line.

"I have a lot to burn off, so I have a lot of energy stored in this body," he said. "I still love what I'm doing. I can't say I love press conferences, but I love everything else about it, and so I don't feel I'm at that point. If I ever get to that point, I'll be the first to raise my hand and stop coaching football."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

The New England Patriots defensive tackle won't be confined to typical Big & Tall selections, and was spotted at Men's Fashion Week in Paris this summer.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

"You don't go out in the community for the gratification. You just do it because it's in your heart to do."

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was presented with the 2022 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

news

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

The Patriots announced today the signing of WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve and released DL Henry Anderson from injured reserve.

Sights and Sounds from Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy

Enjoy the sights and sounds from the annual Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy, featuring remarks by Bill Belichick and the Ron Burton Community Service Award winner, Deatrich Wise Jr.

Jakobi Meyers 9/1: "We all understand the role we play"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 9/1: "Versatility is a huge thing for us"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

Go behind the scenes with Patriots and Gillette Stadium staff members as they break down what it takes to prepare and execute 2022 Training Camp including creating endless fan entertainment and experiences, providing exclusive media access and making unforgettable family memories for fans, players and coaches from across New England.

Press Pass: Making The Roster Cut

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Cole Strange, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

