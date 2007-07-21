 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 04 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 09 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Patriots Unfiltered: AFC East Offseason Updates, NFL Draft Best Fits on Offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Catch-22: Best Fits on Offense, Receiver Tiers, Pro Day Thoughts and Top 30 Visits

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Unfiltered: Trade or Stick & Pick?, Breaking Down QBs Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, Is J.J. McCarthy a Top Five Prospect?

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

Feds serve Vick summons in Richmond

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was in Richmond when he was served a summons to appear in court on federal dogfighting charges, documents posted on the U.S. District Court's Web site show.

Jul 21, 2007 at 02:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (July 21, 2007) -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was in Richmond when he was served a summons to appear in court on federal dogfighting charges, documents posted on the U.S. District Court's Web site show.

The summons, posted July 20, states it was served personally on the defendant July 19 by a deputy marshal in the U.S. Marshals Service office in the courthouse.

Vick will be in court in Richmond on July 26 for bond hearings and arraignments on charges he sponsored a gruesome dogfighting operation. Vick and three co-defendants will be asked to enter pleas to the felony charges, and a date for the federal trial likely will be set during the arraignment.

According to the detailed, 18-page indictment handed up July 17, the four are accused of competitive dogfighting, procuring and training pit bulls for fighting, and conducting the enterprise across state lines.

The operation was named "Bad Newz Kennels," according to the indictment, and the dogs were housed, trained and fought at a property owned by Vick in Surry County, Va.

Conviction carries up to six years in prison, fines of $350,000 and restitution.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

With just under three weeks to go until the NFL Draft, the Patriots will reportedly be welcoming Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye on visits to Foxborough.
news

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

With the pre-draft process coming to a close, here are our top 20 wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft and the best fits for the Patriots. 
news

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots returner/defensive back Marcus Jones is making his golf debut at the Club Car Championship Pro Am.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar breaks down the film on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's defensive front seven class and Evan Lazar breaks down Drake Maye's tape.

Patriots Honor Vietnam Veterans with Pinning Ceremony

In celebration of Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance hosted more than 100 Vietnam veterans for a special pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation also rededicated the Row of Honor and the POW/MIA seat to those who are serving and have served.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault talks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah to get his thoughts on the 2024 Draft QB class, the Patriots biggest needs and best prospect fits.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we focus on the defensive backs that could fit with the patriots. Evan Lazar breaks down JJ McCarthy's film while Mike Dussault speaks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. We'll also catch you up on all the latest Patriots draft related news.

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising