Feds serve Vick summons in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (July 21, 2007) -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was in Richmond when he was served a summons to appear in court on federal dogfighting charges, documents posted on the U.S. District Court's Web site show.

The summons, posted July 20, states it was served personally on the defendant July 19 by a deputy marshal in the U.S. Marshals Service office in the courthouse.

Vick will be in court in Richmond on July 26 for bond hearings and arraignments on charges he sponsored a gruesome dogfighting operation. Vick and three co-defendants will be asked to enter pleas to the felony charges, and a date for the federal trial likely will be set during the arraignment.

According to the detailed, 18-page indictment handed up July 17, the four are accused of competitive dogfighting, procuring and training pit bulls for fighting, and conducting the enterprise across state lines.

The operation was named "Bad Newz Kennels," according to the indictment, and the dogs were housed, trained and fought at a property owned by Vick in Surry County, Va.

Conviction carries up to six years in prison, fines of $350,000 and restitution.

