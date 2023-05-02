Film Review: Are Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas Diamonds in the Rough for the Patriots?

The Patriots improved their roster in several areas in the 2023 NFL Draft.

New England's defense should receive an immediate boost from first-round pick Christian Gonzalez, while day-two selections Keion White and Marte Mapu have intriguing physical traits.

The special teams got better by adding two new specialists and potential coverage aces on day three. After last year's issues in the kicking game, that's not insignificant.

However, the Patriots didn't add any immediate impact players on offense via the draft, opting to trust their veterans and reworked coaching staff to move the needle. The messaging from head coach Bill Belichick and Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh was that it made sense to use all three top-100 picks on defense after focusing on offensive additions in free agency.

Many, including myself, believed the Patriots had needs at offensive tackle, wide receiver, and tight end. Despite holes now and in the future, the Patriots surprisingly didn't draft any offensive tackles or tight ends (even though it was a great tight end class).

They're rolling with Trent Brown, Conor McDermott, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, and Yodny Cajuste at tackle. And the future at tight end will have to wait with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki on expiring deals. The tackle group lacks top-end talent on paper, while tight end is barren beyond 2023.

Then, at the highly-debated wide receiver position, the Patriots major addition is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who replaced Jakobi Meyers this offseason.

Along with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's return, who will hopefully get better quarterback play out of Mac Jones and other roster holdovers, the offensive additions came in March. Frankly, it's fair to wonder if that'll be enough to compete on the scoreboard against playoff-caliber offenses.

There are wild cards for finding immediate impact playmakers in the form of two late-round selections, though, which came on a day three mostly filled with interior offensive line depth and specialists.

Although you can't expect them to make instant contributions as the 187th and 210th picks, wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas weren't sixth-rounders because they lacked talent.

Boutte was once viewed as the next great LSU wide receiver before a severe ankle injury and character concerns derailed his collegiate career. Douglas, on the other hand, has a pro-caliber athletic profile and runs dynamic routes. But he was viewed as a late-round prospect because of a smaller frame and the level of competition at an Independent program (Liberty).