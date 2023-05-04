Film Review: Are the Patriots Evolving at Linebacker With the Selection of Marte Mapu?

The Patriots typical inside linebacker is a larger throwback body type that brings a thump to the second level of Bill Belichick's defense.

There will always be a role on Belichick's defense for linebackers who are 250-plus pounds and can fill a gap like a defensive lineman or stand up a lead blocker. However, New England's team speed at the second level of the defense is something they've been trying to improve.

The Patriots are deploying more hybrid safeties like Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, and Jabrill Peppers instead of their bigger linebackers in obvious passing situations. Plus, they signed more athletic players, such as Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan, with evolution in mind.

Those players, especially the three safeties mentioned, will undoubtedly have major roles in the 2023 defense. As useful as each current player is, the offensive identities of the teams' around the Patriots have put them in a situation where they need three-down performers.

New England has their thumpers in Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai for early downs, and they can put their do-it-all safeties on the field for third down, but the game nowadays calls for athletic defenders at the second level that aren't situational players. When you play Josh Allen twice a year, you better have some speed on the field at all times.

The Patriots might've found the new-age linebacker they need for matchups against Allen, Mahomes, Hurts, and modern NFL offenses.

With the 76th overall selection in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, New England selected a lesser-known prospect in Sacramento State hybrid linebacker Marte Mapu. The 23-year-old dominated FCS competition for multiple seasons, filling the stat sheet as a senior in 2022.

Mapu finished his final year for the Hornets with 76 total tackles, 29 stops, ten quarterback pressures (two sacks), and a pretty stingy 79.6 passer rating into his coverage with two interceptions and three pass breakups. Most of Mapu's playing time came over the slot (531 snaps), in the box (249 snaps), or on the defensive line (49 snaps). He spent 92% of snaps at the first or second level of the defense at 6-3, 217 pounds.

As a non-combine invitee out of the FCS, selecting Mapu in the top 100 is surprising, but the Patriots aren't afraid to think differently or select small-school prospects. After tearing up the Big Sky Conference and solidifying that his traits could translate at the Senior Bowl, Mapu's path to New England resembles standout safety Kyle Dugger.

Dugger played his college football at division two's Lenior-Rhyne and similarly tore up the Senior Bowl to create even more draft buzz. Dugger, however, did participate in the combine, where he tested with an elite relative athletic score of 9.54 out of ten.

Unfortunately, we don't have athletic testing for Mapu because he wasn't invited to the combine and couldn't participate in his Pro Day due to a pectoral injury. Still, when you turn on Dugger and Mapu's college film, you see a varsity athlete playing against JV competition.

Mapu said he'd be ready for training camp as he recovers from the pec injury. Being behind the eight-ball as a rookie could make it difficult for Mapu to make a year-one impact. But with the Pats struggles against athletic quarterbacks and opponents with great team speed offensively, it's easy to see how Mapu could help this defense immensely.

Although there are a few different roles he could play, the hope here is that vision for Mapu is to play him as a new-age linebacker that we've all been clamoring for in Foxboro:

SIDELINE-TO-SIDELINE RANGE AND INSTINCTS (QB SPY)

Admittedly, I wasn't totally familiar with Mapu's game heading into the draft as much as I would've liked for a player they picked in the third round so that one is on me (do better, Evan).

However, after reviewing his film, I can see the intrigue from a Patriots perspective, and he has grown on me more than any draft pick they made last weekend. Starting with the most enticing traits, Mapu has excellent range, closing burst, and a nose for the football.