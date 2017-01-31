First day in Houston: A selfie story

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 30, 2017 at 11:44 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Your Patriots were sent off in style yesterday with a rally outside of The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon where thousands of fans came out to wish the guys bon voyage. It was a long day of travel that ended with the excitement of Super Bowl LI Opening Night, formerly known as "Super Bowl Media Day."

But before the Patriots did this, they always made time for a tweet, Instagram and of course, a selfie. 

It started with the sendoff rally, where team captains Tom Brady, Matthew Slater, Dont'a Hightower and Devin McCourty said hello alongside Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick. The captains were able to fire up Patriots Nation and snap some photos with the fans who waited for hours to hear what they had to say. 

Houston Bound #Letsgooooo

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Though not a selfie by a long shot, Ryan Allen had the tweet of the day upon the team's arrival to Houston Monday afternoon.

The running back crew of Brandon Bolden, LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and James White took to the streets of Houston during some down time.

Houston we outchea!! @bbhulksmash @sweetfeet_white28 @d_lew33 #Squad

A post shared by LeGarrette Blount (@l_blount29) on

But then it was all systems go for Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park. With some players on the podium and others free to roam and talk to media, the players took it all in from the stage and on the field. 

#mediaday #bromance naaaaa dawg

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

@l_blount29 @mccourtytwins @mac_bz @23patrickchung #clownposse

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP6jBwogJFi/

🎤 #SB51

A post shared by Malcolm CB Butler (@mac_bz) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP6oQ4CDUkk/

A post shared by Sheard (@jabaalsheard) on

A post shared by Sheard (@jabaalsheard) on

Media night

A post shared by Justin Coleman (@justincoleman27) on

Day one of the Patriots week in Houston may be in the books, but there is still plenty of time to go until kickoff at Super Bowl LI, which means one thing: more selfies are coming. 

