First-ever 'double doubleheader' in Week 17

(Dec. 28, 2006) -- With a record 20 teams remaining in the Super Bowl race, fans will be able to follow more of the action on Sunday, Dec. 31, as the first-ever NFL television "double doubleheader" airs on CBS and FOX.

Every television market other than those with a home game will receive a 1 p.m. ET game on CBS and FOX and a 4:15 p.m. ET game on each network. This is the first time fans in those markets will receive four Sunday afternoon games.

"With tight playoff races and so much interest in so many games, a Week 17 double doubleheader offers fans more football as they look ahead to the playoffs," said NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz.

All NFL markets where there is a home game will receive three games -- the local team's home game at 1 p.m. ET or 4:15 p.m. ET and two games at the time that the home team is not playing.

For example, New York, where the Jets host Oakland at 1 p.m. ET, will see the Jets game at 1 on CBS and two games at 4:15 p.m. ET. Chicago, however, with the Bears playing at home against Green Bay in primetime will receive two 1 p.m. games and two 4:15 p.m. contests for a total of five games on Sunday.

Following is the Week 17 NFL schedule: