Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 12 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 15 - 01:40 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

First-ever 'double doubleheader' in Week 17

With a record 20 teams remaining in the Super Bowl race, fans will be able to follow more of the action on Sunday, Dec. 31, as the first-ever NFL television "double doubleheader" airs on CBS and FOX.

Dec 28, 2006 at 02:00 AM

(Dec. 28, 2006) -- With a record 20 teams remaining in the Super Bowl race, fans will be able to follow more of the action on Sunday, Dec. 31, as the first-ever NFL television "double doubleheader" airs on CBS and FOX.

Every television market other than those with a home game will receive a 1 p.m. ET game on CBS and FOX and a 4:15 p.m. ET game on each network. This is the first time fans in those markets will receive four Sunday afternoon games.

"With tight playoff races and so much interest in so many games, a Week 17 double doubleheader offers fans more football as they look ahead to the playoffs," said NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz.

All NFL markets where there is a home game will receive three games -- the local team's home game at 1 p.m. ET or 4:15 p.m. ET and two games at the time that the home team is not playing.

For example, New York, where the Jets host Oakland at 1 p.m. ET, will see the Jets game at 1 on CBS and two games at 4:15 p.m. ET. Chicago, however, with the Bears playing at home against Green Bay in primetime will receive two 1 p.m. games and two 4:15 p.m. contests for a total of five games on Sunday.

Following is the Week 17 NFL schedule:

Game Time Network
Saturday, Dec. 30
N.Y. Giants at Washington 8 p.m. (ET) NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 31
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1 p.m. (ET) CBS
Detroit at Dallas 1 p.m. (ET) FOX
Cleveland at Houston 1 p.m. (ET) CBS
Jacksonville at Kansas City 1 p.m. (ET) CBS
St. Louis at Minnesota 1 p.m. (ET) FOX
Carolina at New Orleans 1 p.m. (ET) FOX
Oakland at N.Y. Jets 1 p.m. (ET) CBS
Seattle at Tampa Bay 1 p.m. (ET) FOX
New England at Tennessee 1 p.m. (ET) CBS
Buffalo at Baltimore 4:15 p.m. (ET) CBS
San Francisco at Denver 4:15 p.m. (ET) FOX
Miami at Indianapolis 4:15 p.m. (ET) CBS
Atlanta at Philadelphia 4:15 p.m. (ET) FOX
Arizona at San Diego 4:15 p.m. (ET) FOX
Green Bay at Chicago 8:15 p.m. (ET) NBC

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

What will the versatile rookie's role be with the Patriots signing Cunningham to the active roster, and how can Thornton help the offense?
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

The Patriots travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday, October 15 at 4:05 PM ET.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the New Orleans Saints, and preview their week five matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, Dan Roche takes the pulse of the team as they face a rarely seen in these parts wave of adversity. We introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates in our Tales from the Tailgate series, Rob Gronkowski is back in town making wishes come true, and which Pats-Raiders game is the most memorable? All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with Deatrich Wise

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise to discuss how he motivates the team and what it will take to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

In the next episode of "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates, who has his tailgate visited by Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins..

Bill Belichick 10/13: "We know them and they know us"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 13, 2023.

J.C. Jackson 10/13: "I'm ready to play this week"

Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson addresses the media on Friday, October 13, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising