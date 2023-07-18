First visit to Ron Burton Training Village felt familiar for Deatrich Wise Jr.

These words aren't lost on campers. The kids lined up to ask Wise Jr. about things like winning a Super Bowl, his favorite Bible verse, if he ever questioned his future in football, and how it felt to get three sacks on Lamar Jackson in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The kids before him are from diverse backgrounds – many from economically disadvantaged or at-risk situations. They come to RBTV looking for direction and receive mentorship in education, their social skills, fitness, leadership, and moral values.

Many questions, down to their core, were about dealing with distractions and overcoming doubt. Wise Jr. stressed setting intentions every day, knowing your why, and analogous to running, focusing on one step at a time until you finish.

He describes his dark days, too, when six injuries in three seasons of college football made it hard for him to see through. After some reflection, Wise Jr. just put one foot in front of the other until he was out of the woods.

"The things you're learning here will carry you through your lives," Wise Jr. said to the group.

Born almost exactly 58 years apart, both in late July, the current New England captain embodies many aspects of Burton's legacy – notably, a firey passion and generosity behind everything he does, always rooted in their faith.

With the missions of the Ron Burton Training Village and the Wise Up Foundation, the wealth of wisdom continues to be passed on.