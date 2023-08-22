Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

After returning home early following an unfortunate ending to Saturday night's preseason contest in Green Bay, the Patriots have one week to trim their roster down to 53 players.

New England is currently full at the 90-player roster limit that will become the initial 53-man roster by 4 pm E.T. on Tuesday, August 29. This season, there aren't any incremental cutdown dates, so all 32 teams must reduce their rosters to the 53-player maximum next week.

Following the organization's decision to cancel joint practice previously scheduled with the Titans heading into the preseason finale, Friday night will serve as the final showcase for players on the roster bubble who are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Several factors go into head coach Bill Belichick's decision-making process regarding the initial roster. However, one important note as we begin discussing roster cuts is how the waiver process works. Most importantly, players with at least four accrued seasons when released do not go through waivers, meaning they immediately become free agents. By rule, clubs can have six vested veterans (four-plus accrued seasons) on their 16-man practice squad. The Pats might keep a younger player over a veteran, knowing they're not putting the veteran directly at risk of being poached by another team.

Of course, another team could sign that vet as a free agent. But the six practice squad spots eligible for vested veterans and current game-day elevation rules offer a way for teams to keep promising developmental players on the 53-man roster while still retaining experienced players who might have more game-day value.

As we head into the final week of the preseason, here are five dark-horse candidates who are making a strong push to earn roster spots with cutdown day looming:

R.B. J.J. Taylor

While spending his first three seasons with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2020, Taylor was nicknamed "mini Dion [Lewis]" by former running backs coach Ivan Fears. You can see the comparison in Taylor's smaller frame, short-area quickness, creativity between the tackles, and contributions in the passing game.

"J.J. has just gotten better every year. He works extremely hard, very diligent guy. Had a couple good things in pass protection, which with his size, is always a little bit of a challenge, but he's a tough kid and strong for his size. So, that's an area that he's really grown in and just in general in the passing game."

"His versatility, handling punts, playing on the kickoff team, playing on all three downs offensively, his versatility, he wasn't able to do that three years ago. So, his versatility and his overall skill in the passing game, both of those have improved," head coach Bill Belichick said.