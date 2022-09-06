Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Sep 06 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

The Patriots season hinges the most on these five things. 

Sep 06, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith (81) and Hunter Henry (85).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith (81) and Hunter Henry (85).

The Patriots fortunes this season hinge on several factors where only time will tell if they move in a positive direction.

The mantra around 1 Patriots Place over the last week or so is that preseason football isn't an accurate indicator of the team's potential. Due to the addition of game-planning and in-game adjustments, head coach Bill Belichick referred to exhibition games and regular-season planning as "two different worlds."

Beyond the week-long game-planning process, arguably the biggest turning point for the Patriots is the additional tools that quarterback Mac Jones will have at the line of scrimmage.

The second-year quarterback spoke about his enjoyment of the "X's and O's part of it" last week, adding, "it's all about your tools and problem-solving. That's the fun part of the game."

With the understanding that every play and situation is different, New England often gives its quarterbacks leeway at the line to read defenses pre-snap and make adjustments. Sometimes, those are protection-based if they sniff out a blitz. Other times, it might be a single-high or two-high read of the defense's coverage shell before the snap.

There isn't always the time or the complete freedom to overhaul each play, but Jones's strong football mind can help the Patriots even in subtle ways to execute plays effectively.

The slightest change to the MIKE point here, or a quick route adjustment based on film study there, and a play could run much smoother, which is the hope entering the regular season.

Although that's one potential success-altering change after weeks of running base plays in training camp, other factors could significantly alter the team's fortunes.

With that in mind, here are five other X Factors that will decide the Patriots success this season:

1. Patriots Revamped Safety and Linebacker Groups Improve Team Speed on Defense

When the Patriots season ended at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last January, losing to their division rivals in back-to-back matchups against Buffalo was a wake-up call. The Pats were now chasing the Bills in the AFC East, and it was also a message that their defense needed to get faster and more explosive to keep up with the league's top offenses.

In the offseason, the Patriots attacked that problem in a few different ways. First, by trading for former Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and then by opening a role for veteran Raekwon McMillan. The duo's play speed and ability to cover ground in the passing game flashed throughout the summer.

New England also added safety Jabrill Peppers to an already versatile and deep group of safeties, giving the coaching staff the option to play three or even four-safety packages. Whether it's safeties or smaller linebackers, the Pats will be lighter in the back seven this season than in years past. Hopefully, lighter also means faster, so the defense flies to the ball more regularly than down the stretch in 2021.

2. New England Unlocks 12-Personnel Package With TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith

There are several reasons why the Patriots must find success with their two tight-end packages beyond the obvious that they need a better return on the Jonnu Smith investment.

New England is not rostering a traditional fullback this season, a noticeable change from the Josh McDaniels era. Despite their free-agent investment at tight end heading into the 2021 season, the Pats only ran 14 percent of their total plays out of 12 personnel (two WRs, two TEs, one RB), which ranked 27th in the NFL. Instead, their heavy grouping of choice was 21 personnel, using it more than any other team besides the San Francisco 49ers at 23 percent (21 - two WRs, one TE, one FB, one RB).

The Patriots averaged 8.5 yards per pass play and 4.9 yards per rush out of 12 personnel in 2021, so it's the right idea to use it more this season.

But the bigger question is how will the running game look with an increase in 12-personnel? The Patriots offense ran outside zone (17 attempts, second-most) more frequently in the preseason than in recent memory and only managed 2.6 yards per rush on those carries. On their gap or power runs, the Pats averaged over five yards per carry with four explosive runs.

Suppose the Patriots eventually decide to pull back on the outside zone experiment. In that case, it'll be interesting to see how they scheme up their lead plays where a traditional fullback typically comes in handy. Could they use the tight ends more on those actions? Line Jonnu Smith up as a fullback? The answers to those questions will materialize as the season progresses.

3. Keeping Starting OTs Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn Healthy

Although health is paramount for every player on every team, the reality is that the Patriots have two starting offensive tackles with notable injury histories, and Isaiah Wynn has already missed practice time recently. Wynn, who was missing from practice last week for undisclosed reasons, has only appeared in all 16 games once in his four-year career. As for Trent Brown, the big left tackle hasn't played a full season since winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018.

On top of the Pats starting tackles switching sides this season, keeping them healthy for most of the year is massive. The options behind them include 2019 third-rounder Yodny Cajuste, who had a strong summer, moving right guard Mike Onwenu back outside to tackle, or elevating backup Justin Herron to a starting role. The Patriots might be able to get by for a few games with their backup tackles, and maybe one of the three players mentioned takes Wynn's place down the road. But, for now, Brown and Wynn are the team's best options.

4. Third-year Edge Rushers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings Emerge as Contributors

Another byproduct of the Patriots moving on from veterans Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins at linebacker is the void it left on the edge of the defense. Last season, the trio combined to play 744 snaps on the line of scrimmage opposite Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.

As we've discussed all summer, that playing time will likely go to third-year edge rushers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.

Uche's pass-rushing talent has never been in doubt, but it remains to be seen if he can develop into more than just a situational pass-rusher, and he also needs to prove that he can stay healthy and effective for an entire season.

Jennings has played his best football as a pro in this training camp, finally becoming a reliable contributor at outside linebacker. Along with injuries impacting his availability, Jennings's first attempt at carving out a role saw him transition to off-ball linebacker, which didn't go as planned. Now back where he played in college, Jennings is emerging as a rotational player.

The best-case scenario for the Patriots is that the 2020 day-two duo combine to fill the roles left behind by the veterans together, with Jennings projected as the early-down option and Uche adding his explosive first step to New England's pass-rush in passing situations.

New England is banking on getting reliable contributions from the Jennings-Uche tandem this season.

5. Pats Younger Cornerbacks Make a Big Impact This Season

Lastly, the projection for the Patriots secondary is that the incumbents will start the season at cornerback with Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, and Myles Bryant dominating first-team reps towards the end of camp. But if one of their first or second-year corners can bring some juice to that group, it would give the Pats far more upside at cornerback. For example, third-round pick Marcus Jones has similar physical tools as Bryant, but the hope is that he'll bring more high-end speed to the slot. As for fellow rookie Jack Jones, the fourth-rounder made a statement in the preseason finale against the Raiders by playing with excellent fire and closing speed. Jack Jones has a ball-hawkers mentality and the athletic ability to match the intensity. If he can bring a turnover-producing presence to a defensive secondary that lost interception machine J.C. Jackson, that would go a long way towards replacing those forced turnovers.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

With the season less than a week away, it's time for some Patriots predictions.

news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

The Pats wideout will have the same quarterback in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career.

news

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

As the Patriots prepare to kick of the 2022 regular season, here are the burning questions they face.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

The Patriots quarterback is ready for his second NFL season.

news

Patriots set initial 2022 practice squad

The Patriots had 16 players on their practice field on Wednesday as it appears the initial practice squad is taking shape.

news

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

The Patriots set their initial 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

news

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

With the 2022 season just over a week away, it's time to kick things off with some predictions of what's to come.

news

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

The safety group should be a key component for the Patriots defensive gameplans this season.

news

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

The Pats linebackers bring speed and energy to the defense.

news

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

The Patriots offensive line continues to work on continuity heading into the regular season.

news

After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

The Patriots have two weeks to fix what ails them on offense.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/6: Dolphins "do a good job of attacking the entire field"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Brian Belichick 9/5: "We're on to a fresh start here"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Troy Brown 9/5: "There's two necessities for wide receivers - get open and catch the ball"

Patriots wide receivers/kickoff returners coach Troy Brown addresses the media on Monday, September 5, 2022

Cameron Achord 9/5: "You're always looking for the next guy who's stepping up"

Patriots special teams coach Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/4: "Excited for opening day"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Sunday, August 4, 2022.

Sights and Sounds from Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy

Enjoy the sights and sounds from the annual Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy, featuring remarks by Bill Belichick and the Ron Burton Community Service Award winner, Deatrich Wise Jr.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising