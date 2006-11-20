Flex scheduling impacts four Week 13 games

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 20, 2006

(Nov. 20, 2006) -- The Week 13 Seattle Seahawks-Denver Broncos game on Sunday, Dec. 3, will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Pittsburgh Steelers games that day will move to 4:15 p.m. ET on FOX, and the Jacksonville Jaguars-Miami Dolphins game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced.

The NFL is implementing for the first time this year a "flexible scheduling" element on Sundays in Weeks 10-15 and in Week 17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 p.m. ET time slot on CBS and FOX.

For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday may be made on six days notice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

