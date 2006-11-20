Flex scheduling impacts four Week 13 games

(Nov. 20, 2006) -- The Week 13 Seattle Seahawks-Denver Broncos game on Sunday, Dec. 3, will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Pittsburgh Steelers games that day will move to 4:15 p.m. ET on FOX, and the Jacksonville Jaguars-Miami Dolphins game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced.

The NFL is implementing for the first time this year a "flexible scheduling" element on Sundays in Weeks 10-15 and in Week 17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 p.m. ET time slot on CBS and FOX.