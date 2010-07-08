'Football For You' coming to Providence July 10

FOXBORO, Mass. - Former Patriots Players will share their expertise with young athletes in Rhode Island for the first time this weekend when they bring their signature "Football For You" one-day camp to Providence.

The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) will round out their four-camp season at Classical High School's Al Morro Stadium with the free clinic, which will include a dozen former Patriots coaching area youngsters and words of encouragement from current Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo.

The clinic will take place at Classical High School just one year after Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft and several Patriots alumni visited the school to dedicate its new field, which the Patriots and the NFL donated.

"We have been doing these camps for five years now, and this is our last stop of the summer. The Patriots alums couldn't be happier to close out our season in Rhode Island where 'Football For You' will reach a whole new community," said NEPAC President Peter Brock. "We hope the fact that it's being hosted at Classical High School on a field the Patriots helped make possible will mean an even greater goodwill impact than usual."

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, Hanover Insurance, Papa Gino's, and Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage are all teaming up with NEPAC to deliver the free youth clinic, which is expected to include more than 100 teenagers ages 11-14.

"Football For You" arrives in Providence Saturday, July 10 from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m. Walk-on registrations are welcome for children ages 11-14.

"Football For You" gives aspiring stars the chance to learn skills from former Patriots players and local high school coaches in seven different skill stations, with each participant getting a chance to learn unique football fundamentals at each station. After being coached, attendees will participate in an official NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition, with winners in each age group advancing to the sectional round of competition. The camp will wrap with words of encouragement to the young athletes in attendance as well as an autograph session with the former pros and Mayo. The event will end with a dinner of Papa Gino's pizza for all the participants and their families.

The New England Patriots Alumni Club provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with one another, the Patriots organization and the community. The organization's mission is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football.

