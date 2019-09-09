Former 'Bachelor in Paradise' contestant makes bold proposal at Sunday's game

(Extreme Chris Harrison voice) It's the most dramatic pregame sign yet.
He may not have had a rose, but Kevin Wendt had a very important question for Tom Brady: "Will you be my best man?"
Kevin, who has appeared on "The Bachelorette Canada" and the fifth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," was on the sidelines of Sunday night's Patriots game with NFL Canada, and he used it a chance to shoot his shot, according to his Instagram. With a straight forward sign, Kevin asked Tom if he would stand next to him on his wedding day.
Honestly, who wouldn't want that?
Just recently, Kevin proposed to Astrid Loch, who he met on "Bachelor in Paradise" and who was originally on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," and though the Gillette Stadium field might not be a beach in Mexico, it still seems like they enjoyed themselves.
Tom may not have seen the sign, but it made for a funny moment on the sideline before kickoff. And who can blame Kevin for asking? We can only assume the GOAT is a heck of a best man.