Former 'Bachelor in Paradise' contestant makes bold proposal at Sunday's game

He may not have had a rose, but Kevin Wendt had a very important question for Tom Brady: "Will you be my best man?"

Kevin, who has appeared on "The Bachelorette Canada" and the fifth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," was on the sidelines of Sunday night's Patriots game with NFL Canada, and he used it a chance to shoot his shot, according to his Instagram. With a straight forward sign, Kevin asked Tom if he would stand next to him on his wedding day.