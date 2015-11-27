Former Boston Patriots player George Pyne III passes away

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots defensive tackle, George Pyne III. He passed away on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 74.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots defensive tackle, George Pyne III. He passed away on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 74.

Born on July 12, 1941, George grew up in nearby Milford, Mass. where he was a standout high school football player for the Milford Hawks. After playing college football at Olivet College in Michigan, Pyne was drafted in the 16th round of the 1965 draft by the American Football League's Boston Patriots. He appeared in all 14 games during the 1965 season, his only season with the Patriots.

Pyne's family carries with them a strong football lineage. His father, George Pyne II, played for the Providence Steam Roller in 1931. George Pyne III's son, Jim, spent nine seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman. It is believed that the Pyne's were the first family to have three generations play football at the professional level.

A memorial service for Pyne will be held on Monday, November 30 at the Edwards Memorial funeral home located in Milford, Mass.

For more information, please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.

