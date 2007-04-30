Official website of the New England Patriots

Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge Van Noy's sack

Nelson Agholor has tons of space to roam in for 19-yard TD

Damien Harris barrels over Erik Harris on 17-yard rumble

Rhamondre Stevenson throws Falcons DB to ground with furious stiff arm

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Former NFL linebacker Kevin Mitchell dies at 36

Apr 30, 2007 at 04:00 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (April 30, 2007) -- Former NFL linebacker Kevin Mitchell died in his sleep at the age of 36.

Mitchell died overnight Sunday at his home in Ashburn, near the Washington Redskins' training facility, according to the team. An autopsy was performed Monday by the Virginia state medical examiner's office. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Mitchell was drafted in the second round out of Syracuse in 1994 by the San Francisco 49ers, who moved the undersized college defensive lineman to linebacker.

He played with San Francisco until 1997, then signed with New Orleans (1998-99). He played his final four seasons (2000-03) with the Redskins.

"Anyone who knew him was touched by his smile, joy for life and love of his family," Washington owner Dan Snyder said. "Anyone who ever played with him or against him never forgot it. He earned our deepest respect."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
news

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots fifth-straight win of the season.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris, Olszewski return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 11 against the Falcons.
news

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots at Falcons

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 11 game on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Inactive Analysis: Harris, Olszewski return

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots at Falcons

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Watch highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Matthew Judon 11/18: "We're all playing with a lot of confidence"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021

J.C. Jackson 11/18: "We've got one of the best defenses in the league"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021

David Andrews 11/18: "We were all on the same page"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Shutout secured! Adrian Phillips lunges for Pats' FOURTH INT of night

Shutout secured! New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips lunges for Pats' FOURTH INT of the night.

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy reads Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
