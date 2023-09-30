Former Patriot Tyrone Poole inducted into Black College Alumni Hall of Fame

Official website of the New England Patriots

Fort Valley State alumni and two-time Super Bowl champion Tyrone Poole was recognized for his contributions to a wide community at his Black College Alumni Hall of Fame induction.

Sep 30, 2023 at 02:54 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Pictured in photo is cornerback Tyrone Poole from the 2004 season.
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Pictured in photo is cornerback Tyrone Poole from the 2004 season.

Former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion Tyrone Poole was inducted into the Black College Alumni Hall of Fame this week, receiving recognition for his contributions both on the field at Fort Valley State and in the NFL, but also to a wider community off the field.

"As a first-round draft choice and two-time Super Bowl champion, Tyrone's accomplishments on the field are truly remarkable," said Paul A. Jones, the 10th President of Fort Valley State University in Poole's induction video. "But his impact extends far beyond football as an entrepreneur, author, speaker and philanthropist. Tyrone has inspired countless individuals to reach their full potential.

"We are proud to celebrate this well-deserved honor and acknowledge the incredible contributions Tyrone has made to FVSU you and the water community. Congratulations, Tyrone."

Poole was the first player in school history to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, taken 22nd overall by the Carolina Panthers in 1995, after finishing his college career with 17 interceptions in 42 games, while also setting a school record in the 200-meter dash.

He arrived in New England as a free agent in 2003 and was a key piece at cornerback for what many would argue was the best Patriots defense in team history. Poole had six interceptions that season and defended 21 passes.

"If you ever see a turtle sitting on top of a fence post, know that that turtle did not get there by itself," shared Poole in his taped acceptance. "In other words people, teamwork makes the dream work."

