Former Patriots players to host more than 20 free football clinics across New England

Apr 29, 2017 at 04:20 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - For the 10th consecutive year, the New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) and New England Patriots Charitable Foundation (NEPCF) will be sharing their football knowledge with youth across New England. Former Patriots players will teach football fundamentals at more than 20 free "Football for You" clinics this spring and summer. 

These unique, one-day, non-contact clinics stress the importance of leadership, teamwork and commitment. Boys and girls ages nine to 14 will have the opportunity to learn each position from the pros. Whether they have experience  playing football or want to learn for the first time, youth of all abilities are encouraged to attend.

"The Patriots alumni love getting together and talking about the good old days on the gridiron," said NEPAC President and former Patriots center Pete Brock. "But years ago, we decided that we wanted to take our love for the game and share it with youth throughout New England. We hosted our first clinic in Boston a decade ago and since that time, we have continued to grow and have been able to bring these free clinics to thousands of youth each year."

At each clinic, Patriots alumni will team up with local high school football staff to lead skill stations, giving each participant an opportunity to try every position on the field. A former Patriots player will also share his experiences of playing in the NFL with clinic attendees and discuss the importance of making healthy choices. 

These free football clinics are an extension of the New England Patriots Play 60 initiative, which encourages youth to eat healthy and exercise for at least 60 minutes a day. The clinics also include an educational component for parents. As the youth participate in the skill stations, guest speakers will talk to parents about proper nutrition, strength and conditioning and sportsmanship.

Hundreds of young athletes are expected to attend each clinic, which will last approximately three hours. Participation is free of charge and same-day registrations are welcome. Each child receives a Football for You T-shirt, a snack courtesy of the New England Dairy Council and a lunch provided by local vendors. A full list of the 2017 Football for You locations is listed below. For more information about the Football for You clinics or NEPAC, please visit www.patriotsalumni.com.  

2017 Football for You Clinics

April 30 - Manchester, N.H.
May 6 - Lawrence, Mass.
May 19 - Concord, N.H.
May 20 - Lowell, Mass.
May 25 - Fall River, Mass.
June 1 - Brockton, Mass.
June 3 - Boston, Mass.
June 7 - New Bedford, Mass.
June 8 - Fitchburg, Mass.
June 13 - Worcester, Mass.
June 15 - Foxboro, Mass.
June 16 - Nashua, N.H.
June 22 - Bangor, Maine
June 23 - Springfield, Mass.
June 24 - Providence, R.I.
June 30 - Portland, Maine
July 8 - York, Maine
July 10 - Bourne, Mass.
July 14 - Burlington, Vt.
July 15 - Poland, Maine
July 22 - Clinton, Conn.
July 27 - Kingston, R.I.

**Please note that these dates are subject to change. More locations still to come.  

About the New England Patriots Alumni Club

The New England Patriots Alumni Club provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with one another, the Patriots organization and the community. The organization's mission is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football. To learn more, visit www.patriotsalumni.com. 

About the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation

The purpose of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is to support programs that aid the youth and families of the New England region by assisting programs that foster cultural diversity, education, family and health and fitness. To learn more, visit www.patriots.com/community. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

