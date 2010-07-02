Former Pats coach Springfield youth

]()"We want to thank all the former pro coaches who gave up a day to come out here today," said DeLong during his closing remarks to camp attendees. "They came here for two reasons: They believe in you young athletes and they believe in the game of football."

NEPAC's traveling one-day camp is always free to participants, and this event was made possible by a partnership between NEPAC, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation and the Springfield Public Schools, with support from sponsors Papa Gino's and The Hanover Insurance Group.

Every Football For You participant had the chance to learn the fundamentals in seven skill stations. Coaches from Springfield's Central High School, Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical High School and Commerce High School helped in the skills sessions, and brought young stars from their programs to mentor and help out. Every child in attendance also had the chance to participate in an official NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition, and everyone who turned out had a free delicious lunch of Papa Gino's pizza after the event wrapped up.