Former Pats coach Springfield youth

]()Springfield, Mass. - The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) has been hosting its signature "Football For You" youth clinic for five years in communities across Massachusetts, but never had the former pros ventured so far from Gillette Stadium to deliver the camp as they did on June 25, when they visited Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. When a dozen former Patriots players showed up to coach the camp, they were met with support from all over the Springfield football community.

"We had over a hundred young athletes turn out to attend the camp, and coaches and players from three Springfield high school football programs showed up to lend a hand," beamed NEPAC President Peter Brock after the event wrapped up. "Springfield College Head Coach Mike DeLong appeared to share some inspirational words with the young athletes. The showing was way more than we could have expected, and I know NEPAC will continue to make Springfield College a Football For You location for years to come as a result."

]()"We want to thank all the former pro coaches who gave up a day to come out here today," said DeLong during his closing remarks to camp attendees. "They came here for two reasons: They believe in you young athletes and they believe in the game of football."

NEPAC's traveling one-day camp is always free to participants, and this event was made possible by a partnership between NEPAC, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation and the Springfield Public Schools, with support from sponsors Papa Gino's and The Hanover Insurance Group.

Every Football For You participant had the chance to learn the fundamentals in seven skill stations. Coaches from Springfield's Central High School, Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical High School and Commerce High School helped in the skills sessions, and brought young stars from their programs to mentor and help out. Every child in attendance also had the chance to participate in an official NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition, and everyone who turned out had a free delicious lunch of Papa Gino's pizza after the event wrapped up.

About the New England Patriots Alumni Club
The New England Patriots Alumni Club provides an opportunity for former New England Patriots players to remain actively involved with one another, the Patriots organization and the community. The organization's mission is to support and fund youth and high school sports programs throughout New England with an emphasis on football.

About the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation
The purpose of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is to support programs that aid the youth and families of the New England region by assisting programs that foster cultural diversity, education, family and health and fitness.

