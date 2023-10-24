Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 26 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 29 - 10:40 AM

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

One-on-One With Davon Godchaux | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

Pats From the Past: Mike Vrabel

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

Bill Belichick's Journey to 300 Regular Season Wins

Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

Bill O'Brien, Assistant Coaches Speak About Patriots Offense's Recent Progress

Unfiltered Mailbag: How should the Patriots treat the trade deadline?

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Week 7 win over the Bills

Foxborough High School's Jack Martinelli Notches 300th Victory and Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

In Foxborough, it was a remarkable weekend marked by a string of 300s, and it wasn't just Patriots' Head Coach Bill Belichick who achieved his 300th career regular season victory. Jack Martinelli, the coach of Foxborough High School, reached the significant milestone on a memorable night last Friday, earning him the well-deserved title of New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

Oct 24, 2023 at 04:53 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Image

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - In Foxborough, it was a remarkable weekend marked by a string of 300s, and it wasn't just Patriots' Head Coach Bill Belichick who achieved his 300th career regular season victory. Jack Martinelli, the coach of Foxborough High School, reached the significant milestone on a memorable night last Friday, earning him the well-deserved title of New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

Martinelli's accomplishment places him in an elite group, as he becomes only the seventh coach in the state of Massachusetts to secure 300 career wins. The remarkable feat was sealed with a resounding, 35-0, shutout victory over arch-rival Canton High School, propelling the Foxborough Warriors to an impressive 6-1 season record. Over his 42-year tenure in Foxborough, Martinelli has amassed an extraordinary record of 300 wins, 139 losses, and 5 ties. His legacy includes Super Bowl titles in 1987, 1988, 1991, and 2006.

Quarterback Mike Marcucella initiated the scoring in the first quarter with a 29-yard pass to Nolan Gordon on a fourth-and-5 play. From that point onward, the Warriors maintained their lead, securing two special teams touchdowns and delivering a dominant defensive performance, resulting in an emphatic team victory.

Andre Tippett, the distinguished NFL Hall of Fame linebacker, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had the privilege of meeting with the Foxborough Warriors on Tuesday. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program, acting on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This gracious contribution stood as a heartfelt tribute to Coach Martinelli's exceptional dedication and unwavering hard work.

"300 wins on the field, a legend in the game, his leadership has been unwavering for 42 years, and this great honor is both for him and all his former players. A true high school football coaching icon." Said Tippett.

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. This recognition and support highlight the Patriots' commitment to community involvement and celebrating exceptional individuals like Coach Martinelli.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award. 

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Related Content

news

Head Coach of Salem High School, Matt Bouchard, Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Following a hard-fought battle last Friday night, the New England Patriots are proud to announce Head Coach Matt Bouchard as this week's "Coach of the Week" for leading the Salem Witches to a 48-44 victory over Lynn Classical High School. 
news

Carver High School's Ben Shuffain Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The New England Patriots are proud to announce Carver High School's second-year head coach, Ben Shuffain, the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an overtime win over Cohasset High School last Friday.
news

Everett High School's Justin Flores Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Justin Flores, first year head coach of Everett High School's football program, has earned the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an exciting 35-34 victory over BC High last Friday night. 
news

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Following a 14-13 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury, the Needham Rocket's head coach Doug Kopsco has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off an impressive 28-18 win over Duxbury Dragons last Thursday night, Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week winner for the 2023 season.
news

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Following a perfect 13-0 season, capped off with the school's first football title since 1999, Wakefield Memorial High School's Coach John Rafferty has been named the 2022 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year along with being nominated for the Don Shula Award. 
news

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Hull High School won its annual Thanksgiving rivalry matchup against Cohasset, 24-10, for the first time since 2009. The Pirates kept their undefeated record (12-0) and won the South Shore League Tobin Division Championship. For his leadership of the team, Hull's Coach O'Donnell has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick 10/27: "Guys who perform the best play the most"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Patriots Players Tour Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

Patriots players JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bryce Baringer, Chad Ryland and Marte Mapu went on a field trip to tour the new Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.

Coach Bill Belichick on Maine Tragedy: "We're thinking about you down here with the Patriots"

Watch as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the tragedy in Lewiston, Maine.

Player To Watch Week 8 - Demario Douglas

Mike Dussault breaks down this week's player to watch during this week's game against the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Demario Douglas.

Patriots Host Annual Halloween Party for Pediatric Cancer Patients

The New England Patriots and the New England Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Quick Reaction to Win Over Bills, Dolphins Preview, 1-on-1 with Davon Godchaux

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault recap the Patriots victory against the Buffalo Bills and look ahead to the Week 8 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Plus, Tamara Brown catches up with DL Davon Godchaux.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising