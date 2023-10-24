Foxborough High School's Jack Martinelli Notches 300th Victory and Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - In Foxborough, it was a remarkable weekend marked by a string of 300s, and it wasn't just Patriots' Head Coach Bill Belichick who achieved his 300th career regular season victory. Jack Martinelli, the coach of Foxborough High School, reached the significant milestone on a memorable night last Friday, earning him the well-deserved title of New England Patriots Coach of the Week.

Martinelli's accomplishment places him in an elite group, as he becomes only the seventh coach in the state of Massachusetts to secure 300 career wins. The remarkable feat was sealed with a resounding, 35-0, shutout victory over arch-rival Canton High School, propelling the Foxborough Warriors to an impressive 6-1 season record. Over his 42-year tenure in Foxborough, Martinelli has amassed an extraordinary record of 300 wins, 139 losses, and 5 ties. His legacy includes Super Bowl titles in 1987, 1988, 1991, and 2006.

Quarterback Mike Marcucella initiated the scoring in the first quarter with a 29-yard pass to Nolan Gordon on a fourth-and-5 play. From that point onward, the Warriors maintained their lead, securing two special teams touchdowns and delivering a dominant defensive performance, resulting in an emphatic team victory.

Andre Tippett, the distinguished NFL Hall of Fame linebacker, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had the privilege of meeting with the Foxborough Warriors on Tuesday. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program, acting on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This gracious contribution stood as a heartfelt tribute to Coach Martinelli's exceptional dedication and unwavering hard work.

"300 wins on the field, a legend in the game, his leadership has been unwavering for 42 years, and this great honor is both for him and all his former players. A true high school football coaching icon." Said Tippett.

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. This recognition and support highlight the Patriots' commitment to community involvement and celebrating exceptional individuals like Coach Martinelli.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.